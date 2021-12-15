House Dems: Fairfield delegation members secure $1.5M bond request on agenda for Operation Hope of Fairfield
HARTFORD, CT) – State Representatives Jennifer Leeper (D-Fairfield, Southport), Cristin McCarthy Vahey (D-Fairfield) and Laura Devlin (R-Fairfield, Trumbull), and State Senator Tony Hwang (R-Easton, Fairfield, Newtown, Weston, Westport) announced that the $1.25 million state bonding request for the purchase and renovation of a new Operation Hope facility in Fairfield has been...www.norwalkplus.com
Comments / 0