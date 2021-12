Two businesses, one already known in the Lehigh Valley, will focus on beauty services when opening soon at The Promenade Shops at Saucon Valley. Lashes by Gab plans to open its second location by mid-January in space that formerly housed AT&T by the AMC movie theater at the Upper Saucon Township shopping mall. The eyelash business is owned by Gabriella Edwards of Upper Macungie, who opened her initial location at 1331 Roth Ave. in Allentown in 2019.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 4 HOURS AGO