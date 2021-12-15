ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Pfizer pill is effective against omicron, new study finds

By The Associated Press
The Oregonian
The Oregonian
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Washington — Pfizer said Tuesday that its experimental pill to treat Covid-19 appears effective against the omicron variant. The company also said full results of its 2,250-person study confirmed the pill’s promising early results against the virus: The drug reduced combined hospitalizations and deaths by about 89% among high-risk adults when...

www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
WGAU

CDC panel reviews clot risk linked to J&J's COVID-19 vaccine

A government advisory panel is meeting Thursday to determine if any restrictions are needed for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine because of rare but serious blood clots. A strange clotting problem prompted the U.S. to temporarily halt the single-dose J&J shots last April while scientists investigated. Eventually regulators decided the benefits of a one-and-done vaccine outweighed what was considered a very rare risk -- as long as recipients were warned.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

CDC panel recommends people not get J&J vaccine if Pfizer, Moderna available

People shouldn’t get the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine when the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna shots are available, an advisory panel to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Thursday. The panel, called the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices, convened following an update from the Food and Drug Administration...
INDUSTRY
AFP

US experts recommend mRNA Covid vaccines over J&J shot

A US government-appointed panel of medical experts on Thursday unanimously recommended mRNA Covid vaccines made by Pfizer and Moderna over Johnson & Johnson's shot, in light of its weaker protection and greater risks. The panel voted 15-0 in favor of the new guidance, which applies to everyone over 18 years of age. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) director Rochelle Walensky signed off on the measure Thursday evening. "Today's updated recommendation emphasizes CDC's commitment to provide real-time scientific information to the American public," she said in a statement, urging Americans to get vaccinated and boosted against the coronavirus. The recommendation officially steers the public away from J&J's drug, which was initially praised because it could be stored at fridge temperature and offered good efficacy against earlier strains of the coronavirus after just one shot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Omicron#Pill#Covid#Merck#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
fox40jackson.com

Merck’s COVID-19 pill could pose risks during pregnancy: report

While the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is expected to soon rule on whether to authorize Merck’s COVID-19 pill, questions remain regarding its risks in pregnant women. The pill was submitted to regulators several weeks ago and would be one of the first COVID-19 treatments – along with a competing pill from Pfizer – that could be picked up at a U.S. pharmacy and taken home.
PHARMACEUTICALS
CNET

Pfizer COVID pill could get FDA approval before January. What we know about effectiveness

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. The toolkit health professionals can use against COVID-19 could expand a bit by the end of December. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said he expected the Food and Drug Administration to make a decision this month on his company's COVID antiviral pill. The FDA has a "very high sense of urgency," Bourla told CNBC on Tuesday.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
McKnight's

Omicron renders Pfizer vaccine less effective; variant surge to hit U.S. by January

The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is less effective against omicron, but cases caused by this mutation of the SARS-CoV-2 virus are milder, according to a real-world study released Tuesday. The news comes alongside warnings that omicron is spreading more quickly than previous variants. Currently it accounts for only about 3% of U.S....
INDUSTRY
IFLScience

Pfizer Pill Dramatically Cuts COVID Hospitalizations And Deaths, Confirms Final Analysis

Pfizer has said that its antiviral pills to treat COVID-19 cut the risk of hospitalization or death in vulnerable adults by almost 90 percent, replicating results from an interim analysis announced last month. Data also suggests that the pill stands a good chance against the highly mutated Omicron variant, which is currently spreading like wildfire in many parts of the world.
INDUSTRY
Verywell Health

How Do Merck and Pfizer’s COVID Pills Compare?

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, public health officials and researchers are looking for every tool to fight the virus. While vaccination should be the first line of defense, recently developed or repurposed antiviral medications may now offer treatment options as well. While some treatments already exist like remdesivir—which utilizes...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

Portland, OR
69K+
Followers
34K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.

 https://www.oregonlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy