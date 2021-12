With the lack of snow, Nub’s Nob Ski Area and Resort had to be ready, and they made sure to make enough of their own to keep the slopes going. “The good news is we’re sitting on quite a bit of snow that our snow makers put down last week and although we’re going through a bit of a warm spell right now, on the back side of that warm up is supposed to be more cold air where snow makers can do their thing and make more snow as we get ready for the holidays,” said Ben Doornbos, manager of Nub’s Nob.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 3 DAYS AGO