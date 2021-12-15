ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Apple AirTags: 10 clever new ways to use the trackers

By Komando Staff, Komando.com
komando.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen Tile came out with its GPS-style tracking units, there was nothing like it on the market. Suddenly, you could find anything you had lost, as long as it had a Tile on it when you lost it. Genius. While Tile went without a competitor for a long time,...

www.komando.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Apple Just Announced A Brand New iPhone—And It's Actually Affordable!

Is it ever not a good time to hear about a new Apple iPhone product headed our way — especially when that iPhone is slated to cost far less money than most? A rumor has emerged that Apple is set to release the third-generation iPhone SE in the first quarter of next year, which means it could be in your hands as early as spring 2020. If you have been holding off on buying a new iPhone and just can’t fathom paying four-digit prices, this could prove the smartphone of your dreams. But what can you expect from this latest model? Here’s everything we know so far about the third-gen iPhone SE.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Is there an app to track a phone without them knowing?

A phone tracker app helps you monitor the location and activities of your child, partner, or employee on their mobile phone. This will help you stay at peace knowing that they do not engage in any illicit activities. A phone tracker will enable you to step in quickly to correct any bad behavior.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Theft#Laptop#Tracker#Tile
imore.com

Apple is no longer signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone

Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1. Users will no longer be able to install iOS 15.1 on their iPhone. The only version of iOS that is now available to be installed is iOS 15.1.1. Apple has stopped signing iOS 15.1 for the iPhone. This means that anyone who wants to...
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

Walmart is practically giving away this 55-inch QLED TV today

Great QLED TV deals aren’t always easy to come by but, right now, you can buy a TCL 55-inch Class 5-Series QLED TV for just $500 at Walmart. A saving of $200 on the usual price, it’s a great way of getting the latest technology for less. Even better, if you order by December 20, it’ll arrive before Christmas, giving you some great home entertainment for less for the big day. It’s one of the many 4K TV deals going on right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

HURRY: $25 Amazon Smart Plug drops to 99¢ in this epic sale

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. The Amazon Smart Plug isn’t the cheapest smart plug you’ll find on Amazon’s site. In fact, some might consider the Amazon Smart Plug price a bit crazy. Amazon is asking a lot for this little gadget at $25. Heck, even insanely popular TP-Link Kasa smart plugs are only $6.75 each right now. Amazon’s smart plug is also not the most compact or the most feature-rich. It doesn’t even work with Google Assistant like most plugs, or with Apple’s Siri voice assistant. It’s made by Amazon though, which means millions and millions of people out there are willing to pay a premium. It might even be worth it, after all. You get a smart plug from a trusted brand that you also know is going to work as smoothly as possible with Alexa.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Crazy wireless camera that lets your phone see anywhere is $31 today

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Unless you’re a BGR Deals reader, you might not have even heard of Depstech’s wireless borescope cameras before now. Don’t feel bad because most people out there probably have no idea what they are.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Bluetooth
CNN

20 Amazon products our readers couldn’t stop buying in 2021

With 2021 coming to a close, we’re revisiting the products our readers couldn’t get enough of over the past year. The last 12 months saw readers shopping for items to help them sleep more soundly, clean more efficiently and seriously up their selfie game. From ring lights to alarm clocks, check out the 20 products on Amazon Underscored readers loved most in 2021.
SHOPPING
PCWorld

DuckDuckGo can stop Android apps from tracking you

DuckDuckGo is a familiar and popular search engine for people who think their searches are their own business, and no one else’s. But your search history is only one small part of the online profile that advertisers create for you, whether you know it or not. DuckDuckGo already offers a mobile Privacy Browser, a Chromium-based alternative to the stock browser that doesn’t do any of the usual snooping. But DuckDuckGo recently went even further, announcing that it’s going to rein in the tracking behavior of every other app on your phone, too.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

10 Amazon deals you need to see on Saturday: 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, gift cards, more

Christmas is almost here, which means a few things. First and foremost, it means you’ll hopefully get to see some friends and family to celebrate. And second, it means there’s one last chance at Amazon to get the most popular products of the season with deep discounts. From Apple’s AirPods Pro with MagSafe for just $179 and huge discounts on Roomba robot vacuums to a big Instant Pot sale you need to see to believe, there are so many fantastic deals on Amazon right now. You can see all of Amazon’s incredible Christmas 2021 deals right here. Or, if you just want...
ELECTRONICS
imore.com

This charging stand for your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods is just $15 for Cyber Monday

If you snagged one of the Best Cyber Monday iPhone deals, Apple Watch deals, or AirPods deals, you might be looking for an elegant way to charge all of your favorite devices together. Enter the HoRiMe 3-in-1 Charging Station, compatible with any model iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods. You could even charge a small iPad or other tablet and earbuds other than AirPods because the stand is so flexible.
ELECTRONICS
CNN

Nearly every Apple Watch model is on sale today

Looking for more holiday deals? Visit our Guide to Cyber Week to see all the best sales to shop before — and during — Black Friday. The clock is nearly hitting Black Friday time and the time is right to score an Apple Watch. Whether you’re shopping for yourself — cause let’s be honest, you deserve it — or shopping for someone special on your list, any Apple Watch fits the bill.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Speakers for Small Spaces, From Bedroom to Office

The rise of affordable home theater equipment and soundbars has made it easy to find large speakers for your living room or den, but what about smaller spaces like your bedroom, dorm room, bathroom, or kitchen? Smaller speakers get a bad reputation because the assumption is that their size automatically means poor audio quality but that’s no longer the case. While it’s true that larger speakers have bigger drivers (the part of the speaker responsible for creating sound), the best mini speakers can still pack a big punch. If you’re looking for a speaker that’ll fill a small room with sound and...
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Forgot your Apple ID password? This iOS 15 trick can get you back into your iPhone

If you forgot your Apple ID password, don't panic. It's likely we've all forgotten a password or two at some point. Losing your Apple ID password for your iPhone, iPad or Mac (here's what to do if you lost the password to your computer) is a frustration akin to losing the car keys. The password, like your keys, unlocks access to something important: your iCloud account, and in turn all of your Apple devices. The password, like Face ID and Touch ID, is intended to keep your information safe, but entering your password incorrectly a few times will get you locked out. This means you have to contact Apple Support for help.
CELL PHONES
Phone Arena

You can’t install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone anymore

Apple has stopped signing and distributing iOS version 15.1 for the iPhone, iMore reports. What this means for you is that you won’t be able to install this version on your iPhone anymore. The only option is now iOS 15.1.1. This isn’t anything new or extraordinary, Apple has a policy...
CELL PHONES
SPY

The Best 85-Inch TVs You Can Buy in 2021 – Compare Top Models & Shop Black Friday Deals!

Once upon a time, you needed a projector and a dedicated room if you wanted to build a proper home theater. Today, the glory of 85-inch TVs makes it easier than ever to upgrade your living room with a cutting-edge 4K or 8K TV. And as we approach Black Friday and Christmas 2021, the year’s best 85-inch TVs are seriously discounted, with total savings up to $2,000 — even on new 2021 models. As recently as 2020, if you were looking to buy a new 85-inch TV for your living room or home theater, there were only a handful of choices....
CELL PHONES
CNET

Amazon launches Alexa Together caregiver subscription on Echo devices

Amazon's recently announced Alexa Together subscription launches today. The service is designed for caregivers and aging loved ones, making use of Echo devices to offer features like fall detection, activity alerts and emergency services. It's an expansion and replacement of Amazon's free Care Hub service. Here's a look at what families will get with Alexa Together.
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy