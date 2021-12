The Wildwood Wildcats Booster Club will be sponsoring four fundraisers on Saturday, Dec. 11 for the Wildwood Middle High School. The first is being conducted by the WMHS National Honor Society at Lowe’s in Trailwinds Villages from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Students will be selling Wildcat Discount Cards, and accepting donations, to fund the purchase of wreaths for placement at the National Cemetery in Bushnell. Fifteen of the Honor Society members will be going to Bushnell for participation in the national wreath laying day. Any help to support these students would be appreciated.

WILDWOOD, FL ・ 8 DAYS AGO