Music

Born Of Osiris’ Lee McKinney Releases “Crystal Song” Music Video

By wookubus
theprp.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the January 14th release date of his sophomore solo album...

www.theprp.com

HipHopDX.com

Nardo Wick Releases Haunting Music Video For 'Wicked Witch'

Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick returned on Monday (December 6) with a menacing new visual for his song “Wicked Witch” on the heels of his debut album Who Is Nardo Wick?. In the video, Wick and his love interest kill and rob customers in an old school diner as the rapper, who sports a bloody gash on his temple, spits about all the things he and his girl want to buy with their riches. Stylized with Pulp Fiction flavors, Nardo and his girl star as a modern-day hood Bonnie and Clyde, cruising around and partying in a musty motel following their gruesome robbery.
MUSIC
theprp.com

Elder & Kadavar Release “Blood Moon Night” Music Video

A music video for the song “Blood Moon Night” from Kadavar and Elder‘s newly released collaborative album “Eldovar – A Story Of Darkness & Light” has gone up online. The album itself arrived this past Friday, December 03rd.
MUSIC
L.A. Weekly

Music Artist Zzz Releases New Music Video for His Single “Another Day”

Ever since he released his first song, artist Zzz has continued to bless his ever-growing fan base with exceptional music. He is now stepping into the next stage of his blossoming career. The incredible artist is set to release his first-ever music video for his single called “Another Day.”
MUSIC
bravewords.com

DIGGERTHINGS Ft. BLAZE BAYLEY Release "Ruby Eyes" Single And Music Video

Malta-based metal band, DiggerThings, have released their new single, "Ruby Eyes", featuring former Iron Maiden singer, Blaze Bayley. A video for the song can be found below. DiggerThings is a music collaboration between David Cassar Torreggiani (also guitarist and songwriter with Scar, ElderWater, and TodaMusica) and David Depasquale (also producer and guitarist with ClubMurder, and Abysmal Torment). This studio project has David CT as songwriter and guitars, and David D on drums and production, where guest singers collaborate to create varied mix of edgy rock and metal.
MUSIC
globalazmedia.com

Palisades Release New Music Video “My Consequences” via Rise Records

New Jersey rock powerhouse Palisades are back with a vengeance and has today released their new single and music video “My Consequences” (via Rise Records). After weathering life’s storms of losing loved ones and band lineup changes, “My Consequences” is the first track with their new singer (formerly bassist) Brandon Elgar. Speaking on today’s news, Brandon shares:
MUSIC
theprp.com

SOM Release “Moment” Music Video

SOM, the spacey rock collective who feature current/former members of Constants, Junius and Caspian, have uploaded an official music video for their song “Moment“. That song will be included on their new album “The Shape Of Everything“, which itself is slated for a January 21st release on Pelagic Records. Alex Pace directed this latest visual accompaniment.
MUSIC
bravewords.com

SAMAEL Release Official Music Video For THE BEATLES Cover "Helter Skelter"

Switzerland’s industrial black metal force, Samael, are back with a brand new music video for their cover version of The Beatles' “Helter Skelter”. On the occasion of the 53rd anniversary of the release of "Helter Skelter", Samael celebrates the legacy of the band and the birth of heavy metal. The song originally appeared on their latest album, Hegemony.
MUSIC
canadianbeats.ca

Steven Heighton releases video for new single, “New Year Song’

Award-winning Kingston, ON-based author and rising singer-songwriter Steven Heighton has unveiled his new single, “New Year Song”. With the song poetically turning the page to what matters most on any and every day — the love we give — the profoundly moving single arrives from Heighton’s recent debut LP, The Devil’s Share, out now via Wolfe Island Records/CRS Europe.
MUSIC
MIX 107.9

2022 New Music Release

Besides it just being a new year, there is a lot of new music to look forward to in 2022.  Artists putting out music in the new year include Guns N Roses, Mary Wilson, Slash, Cardi B, George Clinton, and Journey.  Not only will Cardi B release a new album, she will also be in […]
MUSIC
thisis50.com

Producer creates song for his Newly born child!

Platinum Producer Igot20onmybeat teams up with Writrz Block to launch his latest COCO20 kid friendly anthem. Previously Igot20onmybeat has produced hit records with artists such as DaBaby, Stunna 4 Vegas, Lil Keed and many more. The inspiration to create this record came from his new born daughter of just 6...
MUSIC
theprp.com

Mushroomhead Premiere “A Requiem For Tomorrow” Music Video

Mushroomhead have unveiled a music video for their track “A Requiem For Tomorrow“. The band’s drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton had the following to say about this track:. “Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled...
MUSIC
Woodlands Online& LLC

Morgan Ashley wins TX Country Music's Female Artist of the Year; Releases new girl-power song

COLLEGE STATION, TX -- Morgan Ashley of College Station can’t think of a better way to wrap up 2021. The 24-year-old soulful, country singer won the Texas Country Music Association’s Female Artist of the Year award last month and now has a new, call-it-like-it-is, power anthem on the radio. She released her new single, “Girl FYI,” to radio and streaming platforms on December 3.
TEXAS STATE
bravewords.com

WIEGEDOOD Release New Music Video For “FN SCAR 16”

Belgium’s Wiegedood release their new track and music video for “FN SCAR 16” today via Century Media Records. Watch the video, which was created by Jaak De Digitale, below. “The SCAR (Special Operations Forces Combat Assault Rifle) is a family of gas-operated (short-stroke gas piston) automatic rifles...
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Insanity Alert release “Shredator” music video

Crossover party thrashers Insanity Alert are now releasing a brand new music video for the song “Shredator!” The single was previously released as a celebration of the Shredator Skateboard line, which the band developed together with Koloss Skateboard. The Shredator Skateboards are now back in stock and available HERE.
MUSIC
chicagocrusader.com

Trip Lee Makes An Official Return To Music With The Release Of His “Supernatural” Single And Video!

Rapper, pastor, husband, father, and 116 Clique founding member, Trip Lee, is back with another single, “Supernatural!” “This song, Supernatural, is about some of the things I wish were different in our world. Some of them are big and important— and others are lighthearted— but all of them represent exactly how I felt when I wrote it,” shares Trip. “We’ve all been through A LOT in the past few years. And when we look at how messed up our world is, it’s clear that we can’t fix everything on our own. Some things are just too big and out of our control. If it’s gonna change, we need supernatural help! But, if we just call on God, nothing is too big for him.”
MUSIC
theprp.com

Black Map Premiere New Song “Witching Hour”

A new Black Map track titled “Witching Hour” went up online tonight. You can expect to hear that track on the band’s forthcoming new album “Melodoria“, which is presently slated for a February 18th release date.
MUSIC
eturbonews.com

XOMG POP! Release New Music Video Candy Hearts Today

Following their formation on the Peacock original series SIWAS DANCE POP REVOLUTION, powerhouse pop collective XOMG POP! unveil their anxiously awaited debut single and music video “Candy Hearts” today. The track highlights the magnetic group harmonies of these super talented seven singers. Shimmering production underscores the vocal melodies...
BEAUTY & FASHION
edmidentity.com

ZHU Releases “Zhudio54” Remixes and New Music Video

ZHU delivers a new music video and three fresh remixes of his track with partywithray, “Zhudio54,” from J. Worra, Truth x Lies, and BIJOU. Since first breaking onto the scene, ZHU has become a household name that few dance music enthusiasts will fail to recognize. His explosive emergence into the scene in 2014 with “Faded” marked the beginning of an impressive career that seemingly has no limits. This success led to further bodies of work that have left his fans stunned with albums such as GENERATIONWHY, Ringos Desert, and more recently, DREAMLAND 2021, while also taking the stage at some of the biggest festivals and iconic venues on the planet.
MUSIC
nextmosh.com

Sylvaine reveals new album details, posts new song + music video

Share the post "Sylvaine reveals new album details, posts new song + music video" Norwegian multi-instrumentalist Sylvaine will be releasing her fourth studio album, ‘Nova,’ on March 4, 2021! The musician is now releasing the first single, “Nowhere, Still Somewhere,” which is accompanied by a hauntingly beautiful music video. The clip, which was directed by Linnea Syversen, can be found at THIS LOCATION [embedded below].
MUSIC
UPI News

NCT 2021 release 'Universe' album, 'Beautiful' music video

Dec. 14 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band NCT is back with new music. The K-pop group released the album Universe and a music video for the single "Beautiful" under the name NCT 2021 on Tuesday. In "Beautiful," NCT encourages people to embrace themselves and be happy with who they...
WORLD

