Hard rocker Alice Cooper has announced new tour dates for his 2022 tour. After previously announcing dates in the winter of 2022, Cooper has returned to announce a new leg of the tour for the spring, starting on March 18 in Mashantucket, CT at the Foxwoods Resort Casino and lasting until April 20 in Seattle, WA at McCaw Hall. For all of those shows except the first one, Buckcherry will appear in support. After Buckcherry exits the tour in Seattle, Cooper will be joined by Ace Frehley for 2 more shows in Reno, NV and Paso Robles, CA. Cooper will have a busy beginning of 2021, as he is already on tour in January and February as well as appearing on the Monsters of Rock Cruise. Cooper is very familiar with Ace Frehley, as he collaborated with the former KISS guitarist on a tour in Fall 2021.

