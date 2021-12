Competition for homes on the market in November fell to what preliminary numbers show was the lowest point in almost a year, giving beleaguered buyers a little breathing room. The share of houses with multiple bids dropped to 59.5% in November, suggesting that that number may have hit an 11-month low, according to Redfin. Preliminary numbers for previous months in 2021 have come in below 60% previously, but subsequent revisions have put them above that benchmark. In October, the revised number was 61.8%. Competition in the market was last this low in December of 2020, when the share of for-sale houses with more than one bid was 52.5%. A year ago, the share of homes with bidding wars was 55.9%.

