ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Erie Otters Temporarily Suspend Hockey Activities Amid COVID-19 Spike

By Mike Stephens
The Hockey News
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe rampant rise of COVID-19 cases in hockey is not only impacting the NHL. Hockey's junior ranks have been ravaged by the virus in their own right, with the OHL announcing that the Erie Otters have temporarily suspended all...

thehockeynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins Up To 9 Players In COVID Protocols After Taylor Hall And Curtis Lazar Added

BOSTON (CBS) — On the same day it was announced that the Boston Bruins will not be playing any games until after December 26 due to concerns about the coronavirus, two more Bruins players have been placed in COVID protocols. The team announced Saturday that they have placed forwards Taylor Hall and Curtis Lazar on the list. There are now nine Bruins in total in COVID-19 protocols. Here is the list of players, along with the date they were each placed in COVID-19 protocols: Dec. 14 – Brad Marchand, Craig Smith Dec. 15 – Patrice Bergeron Dec. 16 – Jeremy Swayman, Trent Frederic, Anton Blidh, Oskar Steen Dec. 18 – Taylor Hall, Curtis Lazar On Friday, two postponements for the Bruins were announced: the team’s Saturday game in Montreal against the Canadiens and the home game against the Avalanche on Thursday, December 23. After Saturday’s announcements, Sunday’s game against the Ottawa Senators and Tuesday’s game against Carolina now need to be rescheduled.
NHL
CBS Miami

NHL Postpones All Florida Panthers Games For A Week Amid COVID Surge

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – About a half dozen Florida Panthers players are in COVID-19 protocols, which has now led the NHL to postpone the teams’ games through Dec. 25. The NHL is also postponing all games for the Colorado Avalanche amid worsening COVID-19 test results across the league. The postponements coming “due to concern with the number of positive cases within the last two days as well as concern for continued COVID spread in the coming days,” said the National Hockey League. The League also said the Calgary Flames would remain shutdown at least through Dec. 23. The training facilities for all three teams have been closed. In all, Calgary has had six games postponed, the Avalanche four and the Panthers three. The Panthers’ postponed games include Dec. 18 at Minnesota; Dec. 21 at Chicago; Dec. 23 vs. Nashville. The League is in the process of reviewing and revising the teams’ regular season schedules. The rise of COVID-19 cases around the NHL could affect the league’s plans to allow its players to participate in the Winter Olympics in China in February.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Junior Hockey#Hockey News#Ohl#The Erie Otters#The Kitchener Rangers
The Hockey News

Bluelines: The Predators Boss Speaks Out

David Poile's Nashville Predators have been one of the NHL "Pleasant Surprise" teams. All things considered, very pleasant. Picked in The Hockey News Annual to finish next-to-last in the Central Division, the Preds sit comfortably above the .500 mark and could top such higher picks as Winnipeg, St. Louis, Dallas and Minnesota.
NHL
The Hockey News

Maple Leafs’ Tavares and Kerfoot on COVID-19 List, Team Cancels Practice

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Maple Leafs announced that forwards John Tavares and Alexander Kerfoot have been placed into the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol. For precautionary reasons, their scheduled practice for Friday has been canceled. The team said all players and traveling staff were tested in Vancouver on Thursday and...
NHL
US News and World Report

National Hockey League Announces Enhanced COVID-19 Measures Amid Rise in Cases

(Reuters) - The National Hockey League (NHL) has announced enhanced COVID-19 measures which include daily testing and restrictions amid the emergence of the Omicron variant and a recent increase in positive cases among teams, it said on Saturday. Under the measures players will be tested daily instead of every third...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Sports
The Hockey News

Dylan Garand Hopes Strong Season Translates to World Junior Success with Canada

Dylan Garand is one of just three players returning to Canada from the 2021 silver medal squad. Defenseman Kaiden Guhle and forward Cole Perfetti are the other two - both of them played integral roles a year ago. Garand? He made four stops in one period of action of a blowout game against Germany.
HOCKEY
The Hockey Writers

4 Wild Players Who Probably Won’t Return Next Season

The 2021-22 NHL season has been going better than anyone could’ve ever expected for the Minnesota Wild. While the race in the Central Division is tight, the Wild are currently leading the division with a 19-8-2 record, good for 40 points. However, even though the Wild are exceeding expectations and the team is playing well, it doesn’t mean that every player will return next season. Whether it’s at the trade deadline or in the offseason, players will be moved or let go of as Minnesota will need to pay some of its pending free agents. Here’s a look at three Wild players who probably won’t return for the 2022-23 NHL season.
NHL
93.7 The Fan

Penguins take sixth straight win in OT over Sabres

Riding a five game winning streak, the Pittsburgh Penguins looked to finish off their home stand strong against the Buffalo Sabres. Not the same Sabres team that couldn’t buy a win last season, instead a Buffalo team that has started off solid
NHL
The Hockey News

Weekly NHL Roundup (Dec. 18 Edition): Who You Need to Know

John Gibson returned to the lineup and started Friday against the Coyotes, but it was not a happy return with a 6-5 overtime loss. Gibson’s poor performance and Stolarz’s excellent play this season – 6-2-1, .932 Sv%, 2.13 GAA – may force the Ducks to rethink their rotation going forward. Stolarz has just 44 games of NHL experience over five seasons, but he’s forced his way into a much bigger role. The Ducks have been surprisingly good this season, but they remain a potential power broker for the upcoming deadline with key impending free agents and a youth movement that’s just getting into full swing. If Stolarz can prove that he can hold the fort, what will the Ducks do with Gibson?
NHL
The Hockey News

Maple Leafs Returning Home After Remainder of Road Trip Postponed

VANCOUVER — The Toronto Maple Leafs are heading home after the remaining two games on their road trip were postponed amid a rise in COVID-19 cases across the NHL. On Friday, Maple Leafs forwards John Tavares, Alexander Kerfoot, Jason Spezza and Wayne Simmonds all entered COVID-19 protocol. 'Two of...
NHL
The Hockey News

NHL Announces Memorandum on COVID-19 Protocols

In the aftermath of a week that saw record numbers of COVID-19 cases sweep throughout the league and cause players from nearly all 32 teams to enter health and safety protocols practically by the hour, the NHL has officially announced a memorandum on the league's COVID protocols on Saturday morning.
NHL
Pro Hockey Rumors

NHL shuts down Red Wings through holiday break

The NHL announced Sunday that due to continued COVID spread within the organization, the Detroit Red Wings will be shut down through the holiday break. Detroit’s facilities will be closed through at least December 26, the last day of the holiday break. Until then, players and staff have effectively been sent home.
NHL
The Hockey News

Top 5 NHL Holiday Moments

Although we don't typically see NHL hockey on Christmas Day, the NHL does have a long-standing history with the end-of-year holiday period. Let's take a look at five of the best moments that the league has produced while the stockings were hung up with care:. Gordie Howe's six-point night on...
NHL
The Independent

NHL stops cross-border games, shuts down 6th team

The NHL and its players association temporarily clamped down on teams crossing the Canadian border and shut down operations of a sixth team on Sunday in hopes of salvaging the season as COVID-19 outbreaks spread across the league.The Detroit Red Wings were added to the list of teams told to shut down operations, joining the Colorado Avalanche, Florida Panthers, Calgary Flames Nashville Predators and Boston Bruins. Detroit’s home game against Colorado on Monday previously had been postponed and will not take place as scheduled, and the Red Wings’ trip to Minnesota for Thursday's game was called off.Canadian-based...
NHL
The Hockey News

Screen Shots: Blackhawks, Habs and Ducks

This week’s Screen Shots column has what all Screen Shots columns have: a handful of different hockey topics, in bite-sized portions. What more could a writer ask of an increasingly short-attention-span audience? I forget, as that feels like so long ago. Anyhow, on to this week’s topics:. –...
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy