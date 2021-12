Wardlow has the look of a wrestler, but he wants to make sure he can cut it in the ring as well. Wardlow has been attached to MJF from his AEW onset, acting as MJF's bodyguard and the muscle of The Pinnacle. Though he has only gotten a couple of extended opportunities to showcase himself in the ring, Wardlow is confident he can carry himself between the ropes and show that he's more than just a body guy.

