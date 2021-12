After a 10-3 start to the season, vaulting them to the top of the Eastern Conference for the first time in roughly four years, the Wizards have fallen off significantly. Washington is 5-11 over the last month, and by the looks of their upcoming schedule on a west-coast road trip, they're in danger of falling below .500 before Christmas. The lack of wins hasn't been the most alarming part, either. It's how different this team has played over the last 16 games compared to its first 14, picking up a laundry list of problems that need to be corrected sooner rather than later.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO