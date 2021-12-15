DeAndre Hopkins Injury Leads To Second Opinion

Line: Cardinals -12.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Lions at Ford Field:. It's not like the Cardinals haven't played without DeAndre Hopkins this season. But it feels different when a team knows a player isn't coming back – realistically, at least – compared to waiting for a return, as they were when Hopkins was rehabbing his hamstring. The Cardinals, with Kyler Murray at the helm, still will be able to score points. They still have enough skill guys to make life difficult for defenses. But there is the "it" factor Hopkins has, whether it's drawing a defense's attention, or just making the spectacular play not everyone can, that will be missing. A.J. Green wasn't wrong – losing Hopkins does indeed suck. But Green was also correct in saying this offense has been about spreading the ball around, and now, that becomes a crucial thing to remember.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO