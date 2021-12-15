ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

DeAndre Hopkins Injury Leads To Second Opinion

By Darren Urban
Arizona Cardinals
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article﻿DeAndre Hopkins﻿ is dealing with a leg injury and the wide receiver was getting a second opinion on the issue following an initial MRI Monday, coach Kliff Kingsbury said Tuesday. Kingsbury said it was too early to know if Hopkins would miss time, but any time a...

www.azcardinals.com

SportsGrid

The Cardinals have placed DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve

The Cardinals have officially placed DeAndre Hopkins on injured reserve and have activated Chase Edmonds, Ian Rapoport of NFL.com reports. The Hopkins placement was a foregone conclusion as he underwent surgery for a torn MCL on Friday. That surgery is expected to sideline him for at least six weeks and could also be season-ending. Edmonds has missed four straight games and most of a fifth due to an ankle injury. Edmonds was close to returning versus the Rams this past Monday but thought the extra few days would be prudent to make sure the ankle is as close to 100% as possible.
Yardbarker

Cardinals Only Looking Forward in Absence of DeAndre Hopkins

One of the best weapons in the NFL has been neutralized. Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has long been one of the top players not only as a receiver, but in the NFL in general. So when news came of Hopkins undergoing knee surgery that will likely keep him...
Arizona Cardinals

DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Alford To IR; Chase Edmonds Activated

DETROIT -- The news was a given, but it doesn't mean the Cardinals' move to put DeAndre Hopkins on Injured Reserve on Saturday means any less. That the team also put cornerback Robert Alford on IR with a pectoral injury -- after the veteran missed all of 2020 because of a torn pec -- was a blow perhaps not entirely expected.
Pride Of Detroit

Cardinals’ injury report: DeAndre Hopkins, Robert Alford OUT vs the Lions in Week 15

The Detroit Lions Week 15 opponent, the Arizona Cardinals, have declared their injury designations and have ruled out their All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, starting corner Robert Alford, and starting center Rodney Hudson. Let’s take a look at the Cardinals’ additions to the COVID-19 list and injury designations for this...
Arizona Cardinals

Three Big Things: Lions Week

Line: Cardinals -12.5 (For more details see BetMGM.com) The three biggest things to watch for Sunday when the Cardinals play the Lions at Ford Field:. It's not like the Cardinals haven't played without DeAndre Hopkins this season. But it feels different when a team knows a player isn't coming back – realistically, at least – compared to waiting for a return, as they were when Hopkins was rehabbing his hamstring. The Cardinals, with Kyler Murray at the helm, still will be able to score points. They still have enough skill guys to make life difficult for defenses. But there is the "it" factor Hopkins has, whether it's drawing a defense's attention, or just making the spectacular play not everyone can, that will be missing. A.J. Green wasn't wrong – losing Hopkins does indeed suck. But Green was also correct in saying this offense has been about spreading the ball around, and now, that becomes a crucial thing to remember.
iheart.com

