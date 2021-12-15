ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse, WI

La Crosse man pleads guilty to exposure charge

By Jourdan Vian
 2 days ago

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – A La Crosse man facing a felony exposing genitals to a child charge enters a guilty plea in La Crosse County court.

Joshua Skaggs, 31, entered the plea Wednesday in La Crosse County Circuit Court to the felony charge.

According to the criminal complaint, the incident happened in March.

Skaggs is a registered sex offender after he pled guilty to two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault stemming from a 2013 incident.

Skaggs faces five and a half years in prison when he is sentenced.

