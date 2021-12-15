Assemblymember Jim Patterson endorses Nathan Magsig in Congressional race

Republican Jim Patterson of Fresno says he plans to seek re-election to California's State Assembly and will not run for the Congressional seat being vacated by Devin Nunes

Instead, Patterson is endorsing Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig for the Congressional seat.

On Tuesday, the Assemblymember released a statement calling Magsig "by far the outstanding choice."

Magsig already gained the support of Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and fellow Supervisor Buddy Mendes.

Republican State Senator Andreas Borgeas and Democrat Phil Arballo have also announced runs for the seat.

Nunes is retiring from Congress at the end of this month to become CEO of Trump Media.