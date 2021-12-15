ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Assemblymember Jim Patterson endorses Nathan Magsig in Congressional race

ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c9fdI_0dNfKltH00

Republican Jim Patterson of Fresno says he plans to seek re-election to California's State Assembly and will not run for the Congressional seat being vacated by Devin Nunes .

Instead, Patterson is endorsing Fresno County Supervisor Nathan Magsig for the Congressional seat.

On Tuesday, the Assemblymember released a statement calling Magsig "by far the outstanding choice."

Magsig already gained the support of Fresno County Sheriff Margaret Mims and fellow Supervisor Buddy Mendes.

Republican State Senator Andreas Borgeas and Democrat Phil Arballo have also announced runs for the seat.

Nunes is retiring from Congress at the end of this month to become CEO of Trump Media.

Comments / 0

Related
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
35K+
Followers
7K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy