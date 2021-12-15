ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday haunted house, 10K & 5K runs and a brewery Christmas concert this weekend

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
With the holiday season in full swing, this weekend offers more festive activities to get you in the Christmas spirit. Here's what this weekend has to offer:

A Frightmare Before Christmas

Evil Visions Haunted House, 501 DeSiard St., Monroe, is gearing up for their latest attraction, "A Frightmare Before Christmas." From 7 p.m. to midnight Fridays and Saturdays through Jan. 6, come and see what Krampus and his evil elves have in store for you this holiday season. Tickets range from $15 for general admission to $75 for a season pass, available online at evilvisionsmonroe.com and at the door.

Jingle Bell Run

Looking to knock off some of those pounds before the New Year? Come join the fun-filled Jingle Bell Run on Saturday 8 a.m. at Forsythe Park, 2300 Sycamore St., Monroe. The event will be hosted by the Louisiana Purchase Council of Boy Scouts of America.

Participants can choose between a 10K, 5K or the 1-mile run. Proceeds will benefit the local Boys Scouts program in Northeast and Central Louisiana. Participants are also encouraged to bring a new, unwrapped toy for the Rock 106 Christmas for Kids Toy Drive.

To register, go to louisianapurchasecouncil.org.

Christmas Concert & Hymn Sing

Celebrate the holidays with the Dead Reckoning String Band as it performs Sunday 5:30 p.m. at Flying Tiger Brewery, 506 N. 2nd St., Monroe. The event is hosted by the Ouachita Presbyterian Church. Doors open at 5 p.m. and admission is free.

#Haunted House#The Christmas Spirit#Brewery#Christmas Evil#K 5k#Evilvisionsmonroe Com#Jingle Bell Run Looking#Boys Scouts
