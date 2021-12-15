ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On this day in 2005 – Roy Keane joins Celtic following Man United exit

Cover picture for the articleCeltic complete Keane signing on December 15th 2005. A month before his Celtic move, Roy Keane had unexpectedly left Manchester United by mutual consent after a spell out with injury had coincided with a deterioration in his relationship with manager Sir Alex Ferguson. Hurt in a challenge from Liverpool’s...

Exclusive: Cavan’s Jake Doyle-Hayes aiming for League Cup glory with Hibs as Celtic showdown awaits

There are few, if any, professional footballers that come from Cavan in recent times, with Cillian Sheridan being the notable exception, and even fewer from Ballyjamesduff. Ballyjamesduff is a small town tucked into the south of Cavan, and it is most well-known for once having the highest pub to person ratio in Ireland. But their very own Jake Doyle-Hayes will be hoping to put this small Cavan town on the map come Sunday evening for an entirely different reason.
Meath teenager named after Roy Keane progresses at World Darts Championship

Keane Barry progresses at World Darts. Meath teenager Keane Barry has progressed to the second round of the PDC World Darts Championship for the first time after.a dramatic victory over Royden Lam. The 19-year-old defeated his opponent by a score of 3 sets to 2 on Friday afternoon to take...
Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
Premier League managers to discuss Covid-19 crisis at Monday meeting

Premier League managers will convene on Monday to discuss the Covid-19 crisis engulfing the competition, with Newcastle boss Eddie Howe saying the top flight’s integrity is on a knife edge.Five of this weekend’s 10 scheduled matches have already been postponed due to positive Covid tests, and Aston Villa manager Steven Gerrard revealed a meeting was being organised by the league early next week to tackle the club bosses’ “concerns and unanswered questions”, in particular around the criteria used by the Premier League board to grant approval to a postponement.Magpies manager Howe is worried the incomplete fixture list makes the league...
Why Arsenal's Aubameyang was stripped of captain's armband by Mikel Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has taken a strong and decisive measure by removing striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the club captaincy after his 'latest disciplinary breach.'. The club announced the decision on Dec. 14, with the breach cited as the reason for the decision. The Gabon international was previously dropped by...
Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
Thomas Frank calls for all of this weekend’s Premier League matches to be postponed

Thomas Frank calls for Premier League postponement. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for all Premier League matches to be postponed this weekend, amid Covid-19 chaos. Three Premier League games have been postponed in recent days, with the latest being the Burnley v Watford fixture which was called off just two hours before its scheduled start time on Wednesday evening.
Patrick Vieira compares Conor Gallagher to his former Arsenal teammate

Patrick Vieira on Conor Gallagher. Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira has compared Conor Gallagher to Ray Parlour, with whom the Frenchman shared a dressing room at Arsenal for eight years. Gallagher is currently blossoming under the leadership of Vieira and has been the foremost attacking threat for the Eagles this...
Man United send scout to watch goalkeeper on worst possible night

Manchester United reportedly sent their goalkeeping scout to watch Manchester City vs Leeds United on Tuesday, to take a look at Illan Meslier. Meslier, at just 21, is extremely young for a goalkeeper, and has occasionally shown himself to be a very accomplished shot-stopper. However, United’s scouts were in attendance...
Jamie Carragher has his say on who will win the title race

Jamie Carragher has had his say on who he thinks will win the title race, as we approach the halfway point of the Premier League season. The Liverpool legend believes that there are only three horses in this particular race – Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester City. And like many...
Mikel Arteta questions “fairness” of Premier League postponements

The Arsenal boss feels hard done by. Mikel Arteta has questioned the “fairness” of the Premier League postponements that are currently taking place, as Covid-19 wreaks havoc throughout the league. Arteta feels as though his team’s opening game of the season against Brentford should not have gone ahead,...
Thomas Tuchel on “freak” result of Chelsea vs Everton

Chelsea drew 1-1 at home with a depleted Everton side on Thursday night, much to the frustration of Thomas Tuchel. Mason Mount put Chelsea ahead with a composed finish past Jordan Pickford after he was played through by Reece James. But Everton showed the fight that they have been guilty...
Pep Guardiola could miss two Man City matches after Covid test result

Pep Guardiola returns inconclusive Covid test result. Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola could miss the champions’ game at Newcastle United on Sunday after returning an inconclusive Covid-19 test result. Guardiola cancelled his scheduled press conference to preview the Premier League match on Friday lunchtime while he awaits the result...
