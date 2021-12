TAMPA, Florida -- Jake Paul's ascent in the world of boxing isn't stopping any time soon. Actually, it might just be getting started. Paul, the YouTube star-turned-prizefighter, knocked out former UFC champion Tyron Woodley at 2:12 of the sixth round in a rematch Saturday night at Amalie Arena. In what was a lackluster fight before the finish, Paul walloped Woodley with a huge right hand -- and Woodley was out cold on contact, face-planting to the mat.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO