Madison County, AR

Madison County boil order lifted after main break

By Jacob Smith
KNWA & FOX24 - Northwest Arkansas & River Valley News
 2 days ago

MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A water boil order for Madison County has been lifted, the county Water Department said.

The order came after normal pressure in the system was lost due to a water main break on the main line water supply from Madison County Regional Water District.

