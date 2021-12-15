Madison County boil order lifted after main break
MADISON COUNTY, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — A water boil order for Madison County has been lifted, the county Water Department said.
The order came after normal pressure in the system was lost due to a water main break on the main line water supply from Madison County Regional Water District.
