House of Fraser, Schuh and Waterstones are among more than 200 employers across the UK who broke minimum wage laws when paying staff, according to the Government The businesses were named as among the 208 firms that failed to pay around £1.2 million to their workers, breaking national minimum wage laws.It left about 12,000 workers out of pocket, the Government said.“We want workers to know that we’re on their side and they must be treated fairly by their employers, which is why paying the legal minimum wage should be non-negotiable for businesses,” said Minister for Labour Markets Paul Scully.“Today’s 208...

ECONOMY ・ 11 DAYS AGO