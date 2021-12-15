ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The AUD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

By Greg Michalowski
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe AUD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as North American traders enter for the day. The USD is mixed ahead of the FOMC statement and decision. In the US, retail sales will be reported. In Canada, the monthly CPI data will be released. IN Washington, the debt...

www.forexlive.com

cityindex.co.uk

What does the surprise BOE and less dovish ECB mean for the US Dollar Index (DXY)?

The Bank of England surprised markets AGAIN on Thursday with a hike in interest rates to 0.25%. (Recall at their last meeting they left rates unchanged when a hike was expected.) In addition, the ECB was slightly less dovish as Christine Lagarde announced that the central bank would end PEPP as scheduled. In addition, the ECB will still buy bonds under APP at the pace of EUR40 billion in Q2 and EUR30 billion in Q3. It would then maintain bond purchases at EUR20 as deemed necessary. The Great British Pound and Euro make up nearly 70% of the DXY. Therefore, decisions made by these central banks will affect the value of the US Dollar Index!
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Forexlive Americas FX news wrap: Feds Waller pushes the US dollar higher

US National Security Advisor: Iran nuclear talks 'not going well'. The day was void of economic data, but with the FOMC meeting in the rear view mirror, it gave Fed officials the ability to open their mouths as to their views on the economy/policy. After Fed's Williams looked like he...
CURRENCIES
DailyFx

US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/CAD, AUD/USD Talking Points:. The US Dollar remains in a range very near the 2021 highs after what’s been a climactic week. The US Dollar is the ‘cleanest shirt in the dirty laundry’ from a fundamental perspective, which can keep the focus on the long side of the currency. But, as shared ahead of this week, a number of major pairs sit at important inflection points and those levels will need to give way if USD bulls are going to push up to a fresh high.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Risk stays off: CHF & JPY strong, AUD & NZD weak

European equities down on average -1.00%. US equity futures down too. (Nasdaq -0.95%) FX space: AUD, CAD, NZD lower. CHF, JPY, EUR higher (remember the EUR's funding currency bias + ECB's inflation revisions higher)
BUSINESS
dailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Loses Ground to CAD

The US dollar has fallen again during the trading session on Thursday as the Canadian dollar continues to get a bit of a boost. This is particularly interesting due to the fact that oil markets are also threatening to break out. If that is going to be the case, then it should be good for the Canadian dollar overall. It had been sold off quite aggressively against the greenback, but perhaps after the Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday, traders have started to price in the idea that the Federal Reserve is going to be extraordinarily cautious when it comes to the idea of the speed of tapering.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

The EURUSD trades near the session low in choppy up and down trading

The EURUSD is trading near session lows for the day in what has been a choppy up and down session as the market traders ponder the track of the USD as the Fed moves to taper and moves toward tightening in 2022. Despite that, the US yields are lower, not higher, and inflation is also moving higher. The growth is expected to remain strong, but covid/omicron remain a potential risk.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Forexlive European FX news wrap 17 Dec - Markets tilt risk off

FTSE - +0.13%. Markets started risk off as the swathe of central bank action this week was digested. As the dust settles there is a more hawkish tilt in general. The Fed signals 3 hikes, the BoE hikes as the first G7 bank, and the ECB signals the end of PEPP for March and sends outs signals about the anticipation of rising inflation. All of this shows that central banks are starting to pay more heed to inflation than Omicron risks.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

ForexLive Americas FX news wrap: ECB boosts inflation forecasts

The positive vibes from the post-FOMC risk rally looked like they would continue on Thursday. Commodity currencies stormed ahead and equity futures were solidly higher but a dip in AUD/USD 30 minutes before the US equity trade and a quick fall in USD/JPY signaled a trend change. That continued to...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

European Trading Ideas for December 17

Greetings one and all. I am covering for Justin while he takes some well deserved rest. I must apologise for missing off the trade idea post yesterday. With so many central bankers meeting it dropped off my radar. So, onto today. what are you looking at?. Gold buying into next...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/CAD Reacts To Fundamentals

The USD/CAD has been mapping the recently released macroeconomic data releases and the US Federal Reserve monetary policy statement. At 13:30 GMT on Wednesday, it was revealed that US Retail Sales have increased more than thought. Meanwhile, the Canadian inflation hit expectations. Namely, there is more demand for the USD than though and the CAD demand remains as forecast. This caused a surge and breaking of the channel up pattern to the upside.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

European indices close with solid gains

The major European indices are closing the day with solid gains. A look at other markets as London/European traders looking to exit for the day shows:. Spot gold is trading up $21.60 or 1.22% at $1798.40. The price is trading at the highs for the day and just under the all-important $1800 level.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

DXY falling towards 96.00 after the Fed meeting & Europe up at the cash open

The Fed's decision was largely anticipated and although there is one extra hike priced in inflation was still seen as transitory and the terminal rate was unchanged. The dollar was well bid into the event and we have seen some 'buy the rumour, sell the fact' response. Next major support for the DXY is down at 96.00 and this will be the first major target for sellers.
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

European indices close mixed as London/European traders exit for the day

The major European indices are closing mixed with the UK FTSE 100 and Spain's Ibex closing lower. In other markets as London/European traders exit for the day:. Spot gold is trading down $-3.77 or -0.21% at 1766.71. Spot silver is down $-0.38 or -1.75% at $21.53. WTI crude oil futures...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

AUD, CAD, stocks slump, VIX index rises on renewed virus fears

Summary: Renewed fears from the Omicron variant of the Covid Virus lifted Treasuries as investors and traders switched back to risk-off mode. Resource currencies, equities and yields slumped while treasuries rallied. Resource FX leader the Australian Dollar slid 0.35% to 0.7137 (0.7170). The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, climbed 0.25% to 96.30 (96.05 yesterday). Canada’s Loonie finished as the worst performing major against the US Dollar, (USD/CAD at 1.2797 vs 1.2727). Earlier this morning, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the Bank of Canada was focussed on bringing inflation down to target without choking off the country’s economic recovery. The Euro (EUR/USD) dipped to 1.1291 from 1.1317 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) slid 0.33% to 1.3220 (1.3270). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) edged up to 113.52 (113.37). The US Dollar was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3730 (6.3765) while USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) rallied to 1.3678 from 1.3638 yesterday. Uncertainty surrounded Omicron with ongoing concerns that global growth could be materially altered by the new virus variant. Wall Street stocks slumped. The DOW finished 0.62% lower to 35,743 (35,977) while the S&P 500 lost 0.57% to 4,686 (4,712). The VIX (Fear) Index soared 8.67% to 20.31 (18.69 yesterday). Treasury prices soared and yields tumbled. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield closed at 1.42% from 1.48% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate settled 4 basis points lower to -0.39% (-0.35% yesterday).
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Dollar Mildly Higher as Traders Turn Cautious, CAD Dips

Dollar and Sterling firm up mildly in overall quiet markets today. Commodity currencies are, on the other hand, trading lower. Investors are turning cautious ahead of the wave of central bank meetings later this week, in particular on Fed’s decision to faster the tapering pace. Oil prices also dip mildly even though OPEC upgraded demand forecasts and maintained an upbeat tone. Gold is mildly higher together with Silver.
BUSINESS
FXStreet.com

AUD/USD traders await US CPI and take note of the RBA/Fed divergence

AUD/USD now depends on o the US CPI outside this Friday/. The divergence between the Fed and RBA would be expected to keep AUD/USD hamstrung. At 0.7150, AUD/USD is lower by some 0.25% on the day and sat between a range of 0.7186 and 0.7135. The greenback continues to recover within a wider consolidative phase ahead of Friday's Consumer Price Index and next week's Federal Reserve meeting.
BUSINESS

