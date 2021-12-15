The AUD is the strongest and the CAD is the weakest as NA traders enter for the day

Summary: Renewed fears from the Omicron variant of the Covid Virus lifted Treasuries as investors and traders switched back to risk-off mode. Resource currencies, equities and yields slumped while treasuries rallied. Resource FX leader the Australian Dollar slid 0.35% to 0.7137 (0.7170). The Dollar Index, which measures the value of the Greenback against a basket of 6 major currencies, climbed 0.25% to 96.30 (96.05 yesterday). Canada’s Loonie finished as the worst performing major against the US Dollar, (USD/CAD at 1.2797 vs 1.2727). Earlier this morning, Bank of Canada Governor Tiff Macklem said that the Bank of Canada was focussed on bringing inflation down to target without choking off the country’s economic recovery. The Euro (EUR/USD) dipped to 1.1291 from 1.1317 yesterday. Sterling (GBP/USD) slid 0.33% to 1.3220 (1.3270). Against the Japanese Yen, the Greenback (USD/JPY) edged up to 113.52 (113.37). The US Dollar was mixed against the Asian and Emerging Market currencies. The USD/CNH (Dollar-Offshore Chinese Yuan) settled at 6.3730 (6.3765) while USD/SGD (US Dollar-Singapore Dollar) rallied to 1.3678 from 1.3638 yesterday. Uncertainty surrounded Omicron with ongoing concerns that global growth could be materially altered by the new virus variant. Wall Street stocks slumped. The DOW finished 0.62% lower to 35,743 (35,977) while the S&P 500 lost 0.57% to 4,686 (4,712). The VIX (Fear) Index soared 8.67% to 20.31 (18.69 yesterday). Treasury prices soared and yields tumbled. The benchmark US 10-year treasury bond yield closed at 1.42% from 1.48% yesterday. Germany’s 10-year Bund rate settled 4 basis points lower to -0.39% (-0.35% yesterday).

BUSINESS ・ 6 DAYS AGO