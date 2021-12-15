Hogan announces steps for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable. Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System. There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November. Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities. Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead. There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information

