Hogan announces steps for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional actions Wednesday to prepare for a further surge in COVID-19 amid rising hospitalizations. The Maryland Health Department and other state agencies have been working daily with Maryland’s hospitals and the Maryland Hospital Association to ensure patient bed capacity since November. State...
MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' administration is requesting FEMA teams be dispatched to Wisconsin to assist with a growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and dwindling number of ICU beds available statewide. "Hospitals have to go on diversion, turning away patients that need care," Evers said during a state...
(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning crews in protective gear sprayed disinfectant inside Baltimore’s Dunbar High School Wednesday, which remains closed due to a covid outbreak. At Bowie State University, an outbreak of 80 cases is linked to gatherings off-campus.
1151 people hospitalized in Maryland; CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association says many are at their “tipping point.” Rise in hospitalizations still driven by delta variant and the unvaccinated here. Calvert Co. hospital at capacity @wjz
While many schools are updating their case numbers, much of the Maryland Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard remains offline because of a...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a threshold that triggers new actions by Maryland hospitals:. “Having surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, we are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity...
Hochul Shares New Yorkers' Frustration with Winter Surge, Says We Do Not Have to Be Here But We Are. Hochul Thanks More Than 80% of Adult New Yorkers for Getting Fully Vaccinated and Doing the Right Thing. To Protect the Health of New Yorkers, Businesses and Venues Must Implement a...
The Central District Health Department says it continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as increasing numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 48%. “In Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, for nearly every negative test, there is a positive test,”...
PIERRE, S.D. — There are 1,027 new coronavirus infections in South Dakota today; 169,789 total people have been infected so far in the state. So far, 2,375 people have died statewide due to infection. There have been 159,767 recoveries, adding up to 7,647 active cases of COVID infection on this...
ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain […]
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced actions to address an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as some hospitals across Maryland are at capacity. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. "We are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19...
ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Governor Larry Hogan today announced new efforts to help Maryland nursing homes prepare for a winter surge of COVID-19 due to the convergence of the Delta and Omicron variants. “We continue to work closely with our nursing homes to protect our most vulnerable residents against COVID-19,” said...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A middle-aged man who died in Baltimore City marks the first death of a cold-related illness in the state this winter, the Maryland Department of Health said Tuesday.
The Department of Health described the man as being between 50 and 60 years of age. Further details about the man’s cause of death weren’t immediately released.
With temperatures dropping throughout the state, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan urged Marylanders to do everything they can to ward off cold-related illnesses.
“We also remind everyone to check on neighbors and relatives during very cold weather—especially the elderly,” Dr. Chan said....
LARGO, Md. (7News) — The new University of Maryland Capital Region Medical Center in Largo is a busy place with trauma patients and those suffering a broad range of maladies. Now, COVID-19 cases are on the rise. “We have seen a significant increase in COVID infections and hospitalizations in...
Cases of the coronavirus again are rising across the New River Health District, mirroring trends in the state and nationwide in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, colder outdoor temperatures are forcing people indoors for gatherings, another factor in the increase in infections, said Noelle Bissell, the district’s health director, on Dec. 13 during a meeting with local news media.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — With Maryland surpassing 1,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations for the first time since late April, Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials on Friday directed hospitals to update their emergency plans to deal with increased patient capacity and expanded booster shots to 16- and 17-year-olds. Additionally, the...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s called preventive testing and it’s happening more and more in our area.
Hundreds of people are flocking to testing sites each day hoping to secure a negative COVID-19 test result before upcoming holiday travel and family get-togethers.
KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned this testing increase comes alongside a patient increase at local hospitals.
According to Allegheny Health Network, the region is seeing an increase in cases, but we’re still at about 50 percent of the patient numbers we saw this time last year.
That’s some good news to pass along, but not every hospital system in the state is...
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths.
Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable.
Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System.
There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November.
Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities.
Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead.
There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started.
The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589.
More statewide directed health measures could be coming if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. "That's something we're discussing right now, and that is a distinct possibility," Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said Thursday. Anthone said the number of hospitalizations in the state has surpassed 600 over the past...
Gov. Larry Hogan announced on Saturday that 90% of adults in Maryland had at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to a news release. The data, which was released by the CDC showed Maryland has administered 9,773,999 doses and a total of 12,713,380 doses have been distributed. Hogan...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 1,200 on Friday, the state is directing hospitals to free up beds and delay non-emergency procedures.
The measure was announced earlier this week as part of a series of emergency actions Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials are taking to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter.
“We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” the governor said Friday.
The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose by 37 since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,204. That...
