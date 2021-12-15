ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Hogan announces steps for rising COVID-19 hospitalizations

Stamford Advocate
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan announced additional actions Wednesday to prepare for a further surge in COVID-19 amid rising hospitalizations. The Maryland Health Department and other state agencies have been working daily with Maryland’s hospitals and the Maryland Hospital Association to ensure patient bed capacity since November. State...

www.stamfordadvocate.com

WISN

Wisconsin requests FEMA assistance as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

MADISON, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers' administration is requesting FEMA teams be dispatched to Wisconsin to assist with a growing number of COVID-19 hospitalizations and dwindling number of ICU beds available statewide. "Hospitals have to go on diversion, turning away patients that need care," Evers said during a state...
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Covid Case Data Remains Offline; Doctors Warn Of Surging Hospitalizations As State Makes Emergency Hospital Plans

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Cleaning crews in protective gear sprayed disinfectant inside Baltimore’s Dunbar High School Wednesday, which remains closed due to a covid outbreak. At Bowie State University, an outbreak of 80 cases is linked to gatherings off-campus. 1151 people hospitalized in Maryland; CEO of the Maryland Hospital Association says many are at their “tipping point.” Rise in hospitalizations still driven by delta variant and the unvaccinated here. Calvert Co. hospital at capacity @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) December 15, 2021 While many schools are updating their case numbers, much of the Maryland Department of Health’s Covid-19 dashboard remains offline because of a...
mocoshow.com

Governor Hogan Statement on Maryland Surpassing 1,200 COVID-19 Hospitalizations, Triggering New Actions

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after the state surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations, a threshold that triggers new actions by Maryland hospitals:. “Having surpassed 1,200 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, we are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity...
A Few Words from Gov. Cuomo

Governor Hochul Announces Major Action to Address Winter Surge and Prevent Business Disruption as COVID-19 Cases and Hospitalizations Rise Statewide

Hochul Shares New Yorkers' Frustration with Winter Surge, Says We Do Not Have to Be Here But We Are. Hochul Thanks More Than 80% of Adult New Yorkers for Getting Fully Vaccinated and Doing the Right Thing. To Protect the Health of New Yorkers, Businesses and Venues Must Implement a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Grand Island Independent

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations continue to rise in Central District Health area

The Central District Health Department says it continues to see increasing numbers of COVID-19 cases as well as increasing numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations. As of Wednesday, the positivity rate for COVID-19 tests was 48%. “In Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, for nearly every negative test, there is a positive test,”...
siouxlandnews.com

Dec. 7th: COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise in South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. — There are 1,027 new coronavirus infections in South Dakota today; 169,789 total people have been infected so far in the state. So far, 2,375 people have died statewide due to infection. There have been 159,767 recoveries, adding up to 7,647 active cases of COVID infection on this...
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

#GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland is immediately authorizing COVID-19 Pfizer booster shots for all 16- and 17-year-olds in Maryland. This action aligns with recommendations by both the FDA and the CDC. State health officials continue to strongly recommend that all eligible Marylanders get booster shots in order to maintain […] The post #GetABoost: Governor Hogan Announces Immediate Authorization of COVID-19 Booster Shots for 16- and 17-Year-Olds appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland hospitals at capacity with COVID-19 patients

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Gov. Larry Hogan on Wednesday announced actions to address an increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations as some hospitals across Maryland are at capacity. || COVID-19 updates | Maryland's latest numbers | Get tested | Vaccine Info ||. "We are continuing to closely monitor the rise in COVID-19...
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Man Marks Maryland’s First Cold-Related Illness Death Of The Winter

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A middle-aged man who died in Baltimore City marks the first death of a cold-related illness in the state this winter, the Maryland Department of Health said Tuesday. The Department of Health described the man as being between 50 and 60 years of age. Further details about the man’s cause of death weren’t immediately released. With temperatures dropping throughout the state, Deputy Secretary for Public Health Dr. Jinlene Chan urged Marylanders to do everything they can to ward off cold-related illnesses. “We also remind everyone to check on neighbors and relatives during very cold weather—especially the elderly,” Dr. Chan said....
vt.edu

COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations rise in aftermath of Thanksgiving holiday

Cases of the coronavirus again are rising across the New River Health District, mirroring trends in the state and nationwide in the aftermath of the Thanksgiving holiday. Also, colder outdoor temperatures are forcing people indoors for gatherings, another factor in the increase in infections, said Noelle Bissell, the district’s health director, on Dec. 13 during a meeting with local news media.
CBS Pittsburgh

Increased COVID-19 Testing Comes With Patient Increases At Local Hospitals

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s called preventive testing and it’s happening more and more in our area. Hundreds of people are flocking to testing sites each day hoping to secure a negative COVID-19 test result before upcoming holiday travel and family get-togethers. KDKA’s Meghan Schiller learned this testing increase comes alongside a patient increase at local hospitals. According to Allegheny Health Network, the region is seeing an increase in cases, but we’re still at about 50 percent of the patient numbers we saw this time last year. That’s some good news to pass along, but not every hospital system in the state is...
CBS Pittsburgh

COVID-19 In Pittsburgh: Allegheny County Surpasses 10,000 Total Hospitalizations Since Start Of Pandemic

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Allegheny County Health Department is reporting 777 new COVID-19 cases and 24 additional deaths. Of the new cases, 544 are confirmed cases and 233 are probable. Of the 24 newly reported deaths, 23 were imported from the state’s Electronic Death Registration System. There have been 23 additional deaths recorded in December, and one in November. Four deaths were linked to people in long-term care facilities. Six people from the ages of 50 to 64 and 18 people older than 65 were among the dead. There have been 10,029 total hospitalizations and 161,862 total coronavirus cases in Allegheny County since the pandemic started. The county-wide death toll stands at 2,589. More information on the Coronavirus pandemic: CDC Coronavirus Information CDC Global Map of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Pennsylvania Department of Health Information Allegheny County Health Department Information
Sioux City Journal

Nebraska could see more DHMs as COVID-19 hospitalizations rise

More statewide directed health measures could be coming if COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to rise. "That's something we're discussing right now, and that is a distinct possibility," Dr. Gary Anthone, Nebraska's chief medical officer, said Thursday. Anthone said the number of hospitalizations in the state has surpassed 600 over the past...
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Hospitals Directed To Postpone Non-Emergency Procedures As COVID-19 Hospitalizations Top 1,200

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Maryland’s COVID-19 hospitalizations topping 1,200 on Friday, the state is directing hospitals to free up beds and delay non-emergency procedures. The measure was announced earlier this week as part of a series of emergency actions Gov. Larry Hogan and state health officials are taking to keep Maryland’s hospitals from being overwhelmed this winter. “We are triggering a new round of actions for Maryland hospitals, including making available all staffed bed capacity and reducing non-urgent medical surgeries,” the governor said Friday. The number of patients being treated for COVID-19 rose by 37 since Thursday, bringing the total to 1,204. That...
