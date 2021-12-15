ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

3 Must-Buy Technology Mutual Funds to Make Your Portfolio Shine

Zacks.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTechnology mutual funds are ideal for investors seeking long-term growth and impressive returns. Improving industry fundamentals and emerging technologies such as AI, ML, robotics and data science are the key catalysts to the sector’s growth. In addition, most funds investing in securities from the technology sector take a...

www.zacks.com

Comments / 0

Related
Zacks.com

A Game Plan for Investing in a New Year

The calendar clock spun around quickly. This is the time of year again when top-down stock strategists look into their crystal ball, and make projections on the year ahead. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is no different and he’s here now. 1. What do you see...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emerging Technologies#Stocks#Semiconductor#Ai#Fsptx Free Report#Fselx Free Report#Zacks Mutual Fund#Microsoft Corp
Zacks.com

Warm Up Your Portfolio With These ETFs This Winter

Three factors have been pulling the strings of Wall Street now – Inflation, Fed policy tightening and Omicron. Due to supply-chain issues, inflation is rising fast. Wholesale prices in the United States are now at the highest levels since November 2010. The Consumer Price Index soared at the fastest...
BUSINESS
Puget Sound Business Journal

Madrona raises $120M extension fund for portfolio companies

Seattle-based venture capital firm Madrona Venture Group has raised a $120 million extension fund to throw more weight behind its existing portfolio companies. The extension builds on Fund 7, a $300 million fund Madrona raised in 2017 and began investing in 2018. With the additional money, Madrona can continue to grow its companies in this current record-breaking venture capital ecosystem.
SEATTLE, WA
Zacks.com

Commodity ETFs to Hedge against Inflation

(1:00) - Should Investors Begin To Worry About Inflation?. (6:30) - How Can You Protect Your Portfolio From Incoming Inflation?. (11:00) - Oil and Natural Gas Expectations Heading Into 2022. (18:10) - Why Is Gold Continuing To Underperform?. (25:20) - Understanding The Reason Platinum Is On The Decline. (30:20) -...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

What investors should know about investing in thematic ETFs, according to two pros

Investors shouldn't underestimate the scope of thematic exchange-traded funds, says Global X's Jay Jacobs. With more than a third of thematic ETFs on the market having launched just in the last year and a half, the space is rapidly expanding from its technology-focused roots, the firm's senior vice president and head of research and strategy told CNBC's "ETF Edge" this week.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Best T. Rowe Price Funds for Retirement

T. Row Price funds are great for diversifying your portfolio. When you're choosing how to invest for retirement, T. Rowe Price funds are a recognizable name. T. Rowe Price is a mutual fund company that manages more than $1 trillion for investors and competes with other large brokerages such as Vanguard and Fidelity. "There are a lot of great choices" at the fund provider, says Todd Rosenbluth, director of mutual fund and exchange-traded fund research at CFRA Research. T. Rowe is known for its actively managed mutual funds, although the firm has started to offer ETFs, too. With a wide range of mutual fund options to choose from, it's possible to build a customized retirement portfolio centered on your needs and goals. Here are seven of the best T. Rowe Price funds to consider when investing for retirement.
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Looking for Healthcare Mutual Funds? Pick These 3 Now

One of the best ways to safeguard investments is by parking money in the healthcare sector. This is because demand for healthcare services does not change with market conditions. Many pharmaceutical companies also pay out regular dividends. Companies that consistently offer dividends are financially stable and generate a steady cash...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Zacks.com

5 ETFs to Tap Hedge Funds' First Inflow in Three Years

With a skyrocketing stock market and an investor shift to alternative assets during a period of volatility and rising inflation, hedge funds are booming this year. In fact, these are poised to achieve positive inflows in 2021 for the first time in three years. Per the data from Preqin, hedge funds have attracted $40.9 billion inflows in the first three quarters of the year after outflows of $97.2 billion and $44.5 billion in 2019 and 2020, respectively.
MARKETS
etftrends.com

Dimensional Lowers Fees on ETFs and Mutual Funds

Dimensional Fund Advisors, a global leader in systematic factor investing, will reduce management fees across 47 mutual funds and three exchange-traded funds (ETFs), effective February 28, 2022. The changes represent a 13% reduction on an asset-weighted basis1 for the impacted funds, covering a broad range of investment solutions, from global equity and fixed income strategies to sustainability and social funds.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy