Antonio Conte insists Covid-19 challenges go beyond players isolating

By Jamie Spencer
 2 days ago

Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has insisted the club’s COVID-19 problem is not over just because players affected have returned to training because they are lacking fitness due to isolation, which leave them potentially vulnerable to injuries. Spurs have had recent games against Rennes and Brighton postponed because an...

Antonio Conte insists Spurs are ready to follow Premier League's Covid-19 guidance

Antonio Conte has said he and his Tottenham players are ready to follow whatever protocols the Premier League come up with to combat the recent spike in Covid-19 cases. Five of this weekend's ten Premier League games have already been postponed due to Covid outbreaks within clubs, while Spurs' last three games in all competitions have been called off following a surge in positive tests.
Spurs boss Conte urges caution as players return from COVID

LONDON, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hostpur boss Antonio Conte said on Friday he must carefully manage the workload of his players as they return to training following a COVID-19 outbreak at the club that led to the postponement of their last two Premier League games. Spurs have not played...
Antonio Conte
Brendan Rodgers
Hugo Lloris insists Antonio Conte has 'winning culture in his DNA'

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris has said that head coach Antonio Conte can help the club move forward and challenge for trophies because of the 'winning culture in his DNA'. Conte joined Spurs after the sacking of Nuno Espirito Santo at the start of November, and the team are unbeaten in the Premier League under the Italian's guidance.
Sergio Aguero thanks his well-wishers – Thursday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 16.FootballSergio Aguero thanked all his well-wishers.Yesterday was an emotional day. I want to thank you for the supportive, loving messages that I've received and I'm still receiving. You give me the strength for all things to come ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dTHUBQj5o6— Sergio Kun Aguero (@aguerosergiokun) December 16, 2021Alexandre Lacazette bemoaned his penalty miss.Tough to take but that was a great game and you fans make all the difference 🔴♣️ pic.twitter.com/nGkILcDzt3— Alexandre...
Burnley vs Watford postponed hours before kick-off after Covid outbreak

Burnley’s match against Watford has been postponed just two-and-a-half hours before the scheduled kick-off, amid an increasing number of Covid cases for the visiting side.While exact numbers of positive tests have not been disclosed, a short statement on the Burnley website, later also replicated on Watford’s, noted that the Premier League Board had taken the final decision to call off the fixture, citing the Hornets’ inability to call up enough players to partake in the game.It read: “The decision was taken following guidance from medical advisers due to an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak within Watford’s squad. As a result, the club...
Football fans urged to prioritise Covid jabs over matches at stadiums

A national health chief has urged football fans to go to a stadium this weekend to get their booster “rather than going to watch a match”.Dr Nikki Kanani, director of primary care at NHS England offered the advice during a press conference in Downing Street on Wednesday night amid surging cases of the Omicron Covid variant.Dr Kanani said: “This is our chance to make choices for each other and for our NHS, so my advice would be if you’re going to go to a stadium at the weekend, make it one where you can get your vaccine or help...
Arsenal thrive despite Aubameyang row as Premier League's Covid crisis deepens

Arsenal showed they can thrive without axed star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang as the Gunners moved into fourth place in the Premier League with a 2-0 win against West Ham, while the top-flight's coronavirus crisis deepened on Wednesday. Arsenal are one point above fifth-placed West Ham after a second successive victory eased the drama surrounding Mikel Arteta's decision to strip Gabon forward Aubameyang of the club captaincy.
Premier League resists calls to suspend weekend games despite coronavirus issues

The Premier League resisted calls to suspend all matches this weekend after postponing five fixtures due to coronavirus outbreaks.Manchester United’s match against Brighton on Saturday was the first to be called off due to Covid-19 issues before a further four games followed suit.Southampton’s game with Brentford Crystal Palace’s visit to Watford, West Ham’s clash with Norwich, and Sunday’s meeting between Everton and Leicester at Goodison Park also need to be rearranged.The #PL Board has postponed a further four matches due to be played this weekend because of an increase in positive COVID-19 casesFull details: https://t.co/9rUcsajUAj#SOUBRE | #WATCRY | #WHUNOR...
Sporting world battles surging Covid cases

The coronavirus is once again disrupting global sport, forcing the cancellation of English Premier League matches and the scrapping of a one-day cricket series. AFP Sport looks at the state of play around the world as authorities scramble to cope with the surging pandemic. -- Five of the 10 Premier League matches scheduled for this weekend are off. The clubs are due to meet on Monday to discuss the crisis, with differences emerging over whether to temporarily halt the season as a firebreaker for infections or to carry on. Brentford manager Thomas Frank has called for a "circuit break" as positive tests multiply during the busiest time in the English football calendar. Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said it could soon become impossible to maintain the schedule as squads become over-stretched by Covid absences and injuries. -- Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has expressed his fear that the already-delayed Africa Cup of Nations, due to kick off in Cameroon next month, could be called off due to the renewed threat of Covid-19 and the possibility that European clubs might not release players for the tournament.
Trent celebrates Liverpool win, Eriksen bids farewell – Friday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from December 17.FootballLiverpool players celebrated their victory over Newcastle.😝 pic.twitter.com/NRA6xANFVS— Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 17, 2021Not bad.... not bad at all 😁 🚀 pic.twitter.com/BK6rSlMfgO— Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) December 16, 2021Another win at Anfield 🥶❤️ #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ozPhVNKNVL— Ibrahima Konate (@IbrahimaKonate_) December 16, 2021Inter Milan said a fond farewell to Christian Eriksen.📸 | CHRIS ALL THE BEST, @ChrisEriksen8! We've experienced some unforgettable moments together 🖤💙 pic.twitter.com/b7HrUzh8WO— Inter 🏆🇮🇹 (@Inter_en) December 17, 2021Kylian Mbappe...
