ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Health Rankings in Ohio & the Nation

NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat are our strengths and what are our weaknesses?. A new report ranking...

www.nbc4i.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

This is the City in Ohio With the Most COVID-19 Cases

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL 11

Where in Ohio is the omicron variant?

TOLEDO, Ohio — As of Tuesday, about 54% of Ohioans were fully vaccinated against COVID-19. But, health officials are pushing to bring that number up ahead of the holiday season, and as more cases of the omicron variant pop up in the state. On Monday, a case of the...
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

Ohio close to epicenter of COVID-19 surge

COLUMBUS – Unfortunately, Ohioans who wonder where “ground zero” of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases is don’t have to look very far. According to an NBC News report, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services says about half of the most recent hospitalizations due to coronavirus infections are in Ohio, Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, Illinois and New York.
OHIO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Government
Local
Ohio Health
wksu.org

Morning Headlines: Omicron variant detected in Cleveland; Ohio has third-most COVID hospitalizations nationwide

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 14:. Ohio has third-most COVID hospitalizations nationwide. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation loss appeal denied. (Ideastream Public Media) -- The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been officially detected in Cleveland. The variant was identified through genomic sequencing in Cleveland Clinic’s laboratory. Clinic researchers sample a small percentage of positive tests administered in the health system each week. Officials declined to provide any further information about the patient, such as whether they were vaccinated. There has been some concern over whether COVID-19 vaccines will work as well against the omicron variant due to its mutations, but health officials say they will likely hold up. Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday said he’s strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated but adds that there will be no new COVID-related regulations. Legislation passed by state lawmakers prevents DeWine from issuing any public health orders.
OHIO STATE
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Ohio’s health leaders say we’re ‘preparing for an omicron tidal wave’

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WJW) – Ohio’s top doctor updated the public Thursday about the state’s effort to fight COVID-19. Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Bruce Vanderhoff, MD, MBA, hosted a press conference with Aimee O’Reilly, Pharm.D., O’Reilly Family Pharmacy and Steven Gordon, MD, Chair, Cleveland Clinic Department of Infectious Disease. The state announced 10,588 new […]
OHIO STATE
WTOL-TV

Ohio's COVID-19 vaccination rates for nursing home workers rank among lowest in nation

CLEVELAND — New data shows that the number of employees at nursing homes vaccinated against COVID-19 in Northeast Ohio is staggeringly low. Our team went through CDC data that lists facilities across the counties who have reported employee status. While the number of residents fully vaccinated usually varies from 70-80%, rates among workers often struggle to get to 50%.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ohio The Nation#Ohioans#Unitedhealthcare
NBC4 Columbus

Hospitals pausing vaccine mandates

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)--One in four hospital patients in Ohio are COVID-19 positive. As health care officials urge Ohioans to get vaccines, hospitals across the state are putting a pause on vaccine requirements. https://nbc4i.co/321UTJx.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Monday, Dec. 13 Ohio coronavirus data

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. READ THE NUMBERS HERE: https://nbc4i.co/3s3zryM.
OHIO STATE
thecentersquare.com

Ohio unemployment recovery remains among worst in nation

(The Center Square) – Ohio’s unemployment recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic improved last week but remains one of the worst in the country, according to a new report. The state ranked 26th out of the 50 states and the District of Columbia last week, comparing data with the same week of 2020, according to a report from WalletHub, a personal finance website. That ranking was significantly better than the state’s position when compared with the beginning of the pandemic.
OHIO STATE
WTRF- 7News

Ohio orders National Guard to assist with understaff hospitals

During a press briefing on Friday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine ordered the National Guard in Ohio to assist hospitals with staffing issues due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Gov. DeWine plans to have 1,050 National Guard members assist with the understaffing issues because of the spread of the Delta variant. We cannot thank them enough for […]
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
thecentersquare.com

Ohio ranks poorly in terms of freedom, report says

(The Center Square) – Ohioans are not as free as much of the rest of the nation, according to a new report released by the Cato Institute. And things are getting worse. The report calls Ohio “thoroughly mediocre when it comes to freedom,” ranking the Buckeye State above average in fiscal policy but poorly on both regulatory and personal freedom issues. Overall, the report ranked the state 31st in the nation in terms of freedom, a spot lower than last year and two below its peak in 2016.
OHIO STATE
sunny95.com

COVID-19 situation in Ohio “serious”

COLUMBUS – A rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations has been described as a “serious situation” by the state’s top health official. “Today, we’re continuing to see very high COVID-19 cases and very high rates of hospitalization,” said Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, director of the Ohio Department of Health during a briefing on Dec. 16.
OHIO STATE
The Press

Mindpath Health Acquires Ohio-based Vertava Health

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Mindpath Health, a leading independent US provider of outpatient behavioral health services, today announced its expansion into Ohio with the acquisition of four outpatient treatment offices of Vertava Health, a respected behavioral health provider serving the greater Cleveland and Columbus areas. Vertava Health provides a full range of psychiatric and psychological services, specializing in medication management, therapy, and addiction recovery. Vertava Health will continue operating its inpatient service. The acquisition, which comes on the heels of MindPath Care Centers and Community Psychiatry uniting under the new brand and name Mindpath Health, will expand access to care in Ohio with locations in Rocky River, Dublin, Westerville, and Beachwood, and add 14 new providers to the Mindpath Health family of clinics.
HEALTH
wktn.com

COVID-19 Update: Ohio National Guard Mobilized, Hospital Staff Needed

(COLUMBUS, Ohio)—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today provided the following updates on Ohio’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic:. Governor DeWine mobilized 1,050 members of the Ohio National Guard to help relieve the hospital staffing strain caused by the rising number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients is causing. Of the total mobilized guard members, approximately 150 are highly-trained medical professionals and will deploy to help meet critical needs at hospitals and testing locations. The remaining 900 guard members will help with patient transport, housekeeping, and food services. Guard members will be brought on duty beginning on Monday.
OHIO STATE
wmar2news

UnitedHealthcare - America's Health Rankings

The United Health Foundation recently issued its “America’s Health Rankings 2021 Annual Report.” The report includes new, publicly available data, examining 81 measures from 30 unique sources, and paints a complex and nuanced picture of America’s health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Maryland did well across several...
HEALTH
24/7 Wall St.

How Current COVID-19 Cases in Ohio Compare to the Nation

Despite the ongoing vaccination effort, new daily cases of COVID-19 are on the rise in much of the United States. Since the first known COVID-19 case was identified in the U.S. on Jan. 21, 2020, there have been a total of about 48,983,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in the United States — or […]
OHIO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy