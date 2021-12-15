Health Rankings in Ohio & the Nation

Here are your morning headlines for Tuesday, December 14:. Ohio has third-most COVID hospitalizations nationwide. Columbus Zoo and Aquarium accreditation loss appeal denied. (Ideastream Public Media) -- The omicron variant of the coronavirus has been officially detected in Cleveland. The variant was identified through genomic sequencing in Cleveland Clinic’s laboratory. Clinic researchers sample a small percentage of positive tests administered in the health system each week. Officials declined to provide any further information about the patient, such as whether they were vaccinated. There has been some concern over whether COVID-19 vaccines will work as well against the omicron variant due to its mutations, but health officials say they will likely hold up. Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday said he’s strongly encouraging people to get vaccinated but adds that there will be no new COVID-related regulations. Legislation passed by state lawmakers prevents DeWine from issuing any public health orders.

