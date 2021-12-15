ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan City, IN

Dwyer Instruments Buys Flow Monitor Company

By Mary Roberts
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMichigan City-based Dwyer Instruments has acquired Universal Flow Monitors Inc. in Michigan, a manufacturer of flow meters and controls for industrial applications. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed....

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
marketplace.org

Private equity will buy up companies to the tune of $1 trillion this year

We all know the companies the pandemic has helped: Amazon, Zoom, whichever company makes sourdough yeast. ​Here’s another one: private equity. Those are the firms of Wall Street suits that buy big companies (often ones with lots of debt), radically revamp them and then try to sell them off at a big profit.
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Accutech Grows Financial Software Hub

Muncie-based financial software company Accutech Systems Corp. says it has acquired the personal finance website eFinPlan. The company says the platform will be part of its growing hub of financial services, including Moneytree Software LTD. Terms of the deal were not disclosed. Accutech says eFinPlan helps individuals understand the importance...
MUNCIE, IN
Inside Indiana Business

New HQ Showcases First Internet Growth

The chief executive officer of Fishers-based First Internet Bancorp (Nasdaq: INBK) says the bank’s new, 168,000-square-foot headquarters couldn’t come at a better time. The bank this morning cut the ribbon for the building in downtown Fishers, which is part of a $157 million development announced in 2018. David Becker says the new HQ represents the bank’s growth, which includes the addition of nearly 80 employees over the last year.
FISHERS, IN
Inside Indiana Business

Tech Castings Expanding in Hancock County

A manufacturer in Hancock County is growing its operations. Tech Castings LLC, which makes superalloy investment castings for the aerospace, manufacturing, and medical industries, says it will invest $4.5 million to expand its facility in the town of Shirley and add up to 20 jobs. The company currently operates out...
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Michigan City, IN
Local
Indiana Business
Michigan City, IN
Business
MarketWatch

Genuine Parts Company paying $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group in industrial deal

Genuine Parts Company said Thursday its Motion Industries Inc. unit will pay about $1.3 billion for Kaman Distribution Group, a 1,700-employee power transmission, automation and fluid power industrial distributor founded in 1971. Private equity firm Littlejohn & Co. LLC is the seller on the deal, which is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022. Genuine Parts Company said KDG is expected to generate about $1.1 billion of revenue in 2022. KDG is expected to add to GPC's adjusted earnings in the first year and generate about $50 million in annual run-rate synergies. Genuine Parts shares are up 32.5% in 2021.
BUSINESS
WilmingtonBiz

Alcami Buys Massachusetts Company

Alcami Corp., a Wilmington-based company, announced this week it has acquired another pharma firm. Itself a pharmaceutical and biotech contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), Alcami bought Masy Systems Inc., a provider of cGMP Biostorage and pharma support services, for an undisclosed amount, according to a news release. The abbreviation...
WILMINGTON, NC
Inside Indiana Business

Fair Oaks Dairy RNG Operation Acquired

Chicago-based Amp Americas II LLC has acquired a dairy renewable natural gas operation from Fair Oaks Farms. The company, which developed the project for California-based Generate Capital, says the acquisition, along with one other outside Indiana, has tripled the size of its carbon-negative fuels portfolio. Amp Americas says it has...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Inside Indiana Business

Hassinger Named CEO of Ag Tech Company

The former chief executive officer of Dow Agrosciences has been named CEO and president of agriculture tech company IntelinAir Inc. Tim Hassinger succeeds company co-founder Al Eisaian, who had served in those roles since 2015. Hassinger will also serve as chairman of its board of directors. He has served on...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Fisher
Inside Indiana Business

ActiveCampaign to Open New Indy Hub

Chicago-based ActiveCampaign is opening a new, expanded hub in Indianapolis. The tech company, which first set up space in Indy in 2019, also plans to open new offices in Dublin, Ireland and Florianopolis, Brazil. ActiveCampaign has developed a customer experience automation software platform. Earlier this year, the company secured a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Seeking Alpha

Reliance Steel buys Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) has acquired Admiral Metals Servicecenter Company, a distributor of non-ferrous metal products in the Northeastern United States. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Admiral Metals also performs value-added custom cutting services for its customers; its annual net sales in 2020 were approximately $134M.
BUSINESS
Fortune

Nike doubles down on the metaverse by buying a virtual sneaker company

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Nike Inc. is acquiring a virtual collectibles company as it dives further into the metaverse. The sportswear giant agreed to buy RTFKT, a business founded in 2020...
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

RCA Commercial Acquired by Holdings Firm

Indianapolis-based RCA Commercial Electronics and its operating entity DTI Services have been acquired by Phoenix-based Alpine 4 Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ALPP). RCA is a legacy brand that was a communications and consumer electronics leader for more than five decades beginning in the 1920s. Following several divestitures over the decades, DTI...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Europe#Australia#Ufm
bioworld.com

Avanos buying osteoarthritis injection company Orthogen Rx for $160M

Avanos Medical Inc. is acquiring Orthogen Rx Inc. for $160 million in a bid to strengthen its chronic pain portfolio. China led the contribution to India’s med-tech imports with ₹91.12 billion (US$1.2 billion) worth of goods in the 2021 fiscal year (April 2020 to March 2021), according to an analysis of data from India’s Department of Commerce by the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).
BUSINESS
Inside Indiana Business

Empowered Ventures Buys Elkhart’s Paramount Plastics

Carmel-based holding company Empowered Ventures has acquired Paramount Plastics Inc., a custom plastics thermoforming company headquartered in Elkhart. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Paramount Plastics makes products for the recreational vehicle, marine, and specialty vehicle industries. Co-founder Rex Lim says selling the company is bittersweet for his...
ELKHART, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
ExecutiveBiz

Advanced Technology International Buys Innovation Prospecting Company TechConnect

Advanced Technology International has purchased TechConnect, a global innovation scouting and vetting organization, in a move to help government clients connect to more research and development companies. TechConnect works to identify emerging technologies for agencies, investors and vendors through sprints, challenges and other innovation-focused events, ATI said Tuesday. Through the...
BUSINESS
Forbes

How Soon Should You Buy A Company?

CEO of Novus Laurus. Business and transformation strategist. Digital technology, film and food investor. So, what is the average tenure of a young graduate to reach executive or C-suite status? 20 years? Regardless of who you are, some training is required, but if the real end goal is to control one's own time and work autonomously, or to run one's own organization, then why suffer under unpredictable management for decades in environments you do not control? Why not grab the bull by the horns and buy a company soon as you can? Will money and companies burn? Yes. However, I believe that there will be 100 times as many accomplished CEOs in five to 10 years if the mindset about trying to run something is changed early on.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy