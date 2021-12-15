Dwyer Instruments Buys Flow Monitor Company

CEO of Novus Laurus. Business and transformation strategist. Digital technology, film and food investor. So, what is the average tenure of a young graduate to reach executive or C-suite status? 20 years? Regardless of who you are, some training is required, but if the real end goal is to control one's own time and work autonomously, or to run one's own organization, then why suffer under unpredictable management for decades in environments you do not control? Why not grab the bull by the horns and buy a company soon as you can? Will money and companies burn? Yes. However, I believe that there will be 100 times as many accomplished CEOs in five to 10 years if the mindset about trying to run something is changed early on.

