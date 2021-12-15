In rural Alaska, home health care visits are a lifeline during COVID-19 spike

The U.S. has reported more than 48.7 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 7. More than 782,000 Americans have died of COVID-19 — the highest death toll of any country. Nationwide, there were an average of 31.5 daily new coronavirus cases per 100,000 Americans in the week ending December 7. Cumulatively, the U.S. has […]
ELLENSBURG, Wash. – As public and private workers across the state bypass workplace COVID-19 vaccination mandates with medical exemptions signed by a doctor, the state of Washington fails to identify doctors who issue an excessive number of those vaccine waivers without legitimate medical reasons, a KING 5 investigation found.
Health care professionals in Alaska say they’re frustrated by the abundance of misinformation about COVID-19 prevention and treatment that continues to circulate online. Speaking on Talk of Alaska Tuesday, they said some patients continue to request unproven COVID-19 treatments like ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine, and a small number of doctors actually prescribe them despite the lack of data supporting their effectiveness. Medical experts say these drugs and others can harm patients.
Masking and PPE can make it more difficult to read our patients' nonverbal responses accurately. Video sessions, or masking during in-person sessions, can make connecting with patients extremely challenging. We can work around the physical barriers to communicate more consciously; these skills will improve care for all patients. Fear. That...
Care homes could be forced to close their doors to visitors as Wales faces a "race against time" in its booster vaccination rollout, a care home boss has said. The latest Covid regulations review by the Welsh government will not see any major changes. But officials are preparing for a...
If you’ve ever been to a hospital or a medical clinic or some type of medical facility, which most of us probably have, you may have noticed that a lot of health care workers are Filipino. They can be doctors, or home care providers, or some type of health care worker, but most of them are nurses. This is not just your imagination, as statistics show that Filipino nurses do compose the largest share of immigrant nurses in the United States. In fact, the Philippines is the world’s biggest supplier of nurses. In this episode, we talk to some Filipina nurses – members of an organization called Philippine Nurses Association of Alaska, Incorporated – to hear their journeys and experiences in the American healthcare system – particularly during the time of COVID – and how this impacts their families, and the entire Filipino American community.
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Indiana have skyrocketed in the past month. Now, health care workers are sounding the alarm. Intensive Care Physician Doctor Graham Carlos from Eskenazi Health told News 8’s Camila Fernandez that it’s nerve-wracking. There were 1,221 COVID-19 hospitalizations on Nov. 5. One month later, that number has more than doubled to 2,496.
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Marion County saw a steep spike in COVID-19 cases last week, which officials think is likely due to gatherings over the Thanksgiving holiday. According to the West Virginia DHHR, the county has seen between 20 and 30 new cases of the virus every day for the past week. Marion County Health Department Administrator Lloyd White believes this increase in cases is in part due to the increased number of gatherings those in the community held and attended over Thanksgiving week.
U.S. Senators Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Congressmen Steny Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony Brown, Jamie Raskin and David Trone (all D-Md.) announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP) and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19. This funding comes from the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the American Rescue Plan, and will help rural health care providers make up for lost revenue and increased expenses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Funds can be used for salaries, personal protective equipment (PPE) and other expenses related to the prevention, preparedness or response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis, the American health care system has been tested in new ways, from overwhelming demands on health professionals to persistent difficulties in treating patients. Imagining a post-COVID world, then, can seem like years away. But to the business leaders and health professionals who...
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sens. Ben Cardin and Chris Van Hollen and Reps. David Trone, Steny H. Hoyer, Dutch Ruppersberger, John Sarbanes, Kweisi Mfume, Anthony G. Brown, Jamie Raskin, all D-Md., have announced $43,027,768 in federal funding for rural health care providers across Maryland who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program and Medicare beneficiaries for expenses related to COVID-19. “This funding will go a long way in securing dependable, affordable health care for folks across Western Maryland," Trone said. "Having grown up on a chicken and hog farm, I know how important it is for rural communities to have a seat at the table. It should go without saying: Rural communities should benefit from the American Rescue Plan as much as any other community in our country. I’m glad to see these much-needed resources coming their way.”
Here are some facts about the efficacy of COVID-19 shots, associated health risks and the robustness of natural immunity. Vaccinated people can acquire and transmit COVID-19. In fact, one in five patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Colorado is vaccinated. Perhaps part of the problem is the shots are not as effective as the manufacturers, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Food and Drug Administration have led the public to believe.
In the U.S., 800,000 people have died from COVID-19, with about 75% of the people above the age of 65. As Americans head into the holidays and the omicron variant spreads, what does this toll mean?. Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gov. Tom Wolf is asking the feds for help as COVID-19 cases rise in Pennsylvania. This comes as Philadelphia’s health commissioner issues a warning about the holidays and urges residents to stay home instead of getting together with family. Wolf says Pennsylvania hospitals overwhelmed with...
Hospitalizations are reaching the highest marks they’ve ever been during the pandemic as case numbers and deaths continue to climb. The state health department reported 3,249 cases of COVID-19 and 81 deaths Dec. 15. In the state’s largest health care network, Banner, close to 100% of the COVID-19 patients...
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — According to health officials, Michigan is seeing a record number of hospitalizations and an increase in new COVID-19 cases, and more are expected during the holidays. This has urged officials at Michigan State University to re-open a large on-campus testing site, the U.S. has just reached a record number of […]
COVID-19 cases are up more than 6% over the past two weeks in the U.S. as we continue to learn more about the new omicron variant. NPR’s coronavirus tracker shows that now a majority of states are at the highest risk level, which indicates unchecked community spread. This has some Americans feeling cautious about their upcoming plans to travel and gather for the holidays.
The U.S. has reported more than 49.9 million confirmed COVID-19 cases as of December 16. There have been more than 794,000 reported deaths from COVID-19-related causes — the highest death toll of any country. The extent of the spread of the novel coronavirus continues to vary considerably from state to state, and from city to […]
The COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted health disparities long endured in many Alaska Native villages. Now, informed by the lessons of the pandemic, Alaskans are making investments and using research and design to build a healthier future in rural and remote areas. This is the fourth and final piece in a series that tells their stories.
