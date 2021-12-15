ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

New Marvel's Hawkeye Episode Features Subtle Spider-Man: No Way Home Easter Egg

By Spencer Perry
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's all connected as they used to say and Marvel Studios has proven once again how easy they can blur the lines between their Disney+ original series and their theatrical feature films. For starters lets mention the opening minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home which was released last week and includes...

comicbook.com

Comments / 1

Related
ComicBook

Marvel Fans Are Flipping Out Over Michael B. Jordan Saying Killmonger Is Not A Villain

Michael B. Jordan says that Killmonger isn't a villain and fans are voicing their opinions online. It isn't an exactly uncommon take on social media as positioning villains as misunderstood individuals have gained steam in recent years. (See: Thanos was Right and the entire plot of Eternals for more info on that) Basically, Jordan argues that he had similar aims to T'Challa, but went about them in a different way. However, this reading of Black Panther is strange on the surface and may be factually incorrect when investigating the movie further. Sure, Killmonger cared about the Wakandans and their descendants. But, he was motivated by revenge against the rest of the world. The King found himself against the tactics and even humoring an outreach moment before everything went sideways in confronting his cousin. So, it's an interesting conversation to have. Check out what the actor said to Bleacher Report down below:
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel’s New Wolverine Series Trailer Teases “All the Wolverines”

To say that Marvel fans are eager to see how Wolverine and the X-Men will one day fit into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is an understatement. The latest trailer from Marvel for the upcoming intertwined comic book series, X Lives of Wolverine and X Deaths of Wolverine, promises the most comprehensive Logan story in his long and complicated past. With Marvel’s history of streamlining comic book canon for popular characters a few years ahead of their MCU debuts, this authoritative arc will likely give some indication of Wolverine’s eventual Marvel Studios introduction.
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Shares Fun Behind-the-Scenes Photo of Florence Pugh

Last week's episode of Hawkeye featured the highly-anticipated return of Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and this week continued the character's arc in the best way. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! Not only did we find out what happened to Yelena during The Blip, but the episode featured a delightful encounter between Yelena and Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). Yelena breaks into Kate's apartment and makes macaroni and cheese, which they eat over an intense conversation about Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner). Marvel fans are already obsessed with the duo, and it appears they're not alone. Based on their social media posts, Steinfeld and Pugh clearly enjoyed working together. In fact, Steinfeld just shared a fun behind-the-scenes photo of Pugh from the episode.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hailee Steinfeld
Person
Florence Pugh
Inside the Magic

Marvel Actress Reveals Why She Passed on Returning to the MCU

Marvel fans may be getting lucky with some of their favorite characters from Netflix’s Defenders series returning in the Marvel Cinematic Universe this year. While nothing has been confirmed yet, Charlie Cox is rumored to reprise his role as Matt Murdock AKA Daredevil in Spider-Man: No Way Home (December 17, 2021), and Vincent D’Onofrio may pop up in Hawkeye on Disney+ as Wilson Fisk AKA Kingpin.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

New Captain Marvel Actress Speaks Out After the MCU Replaced Brie Larson

Marvel’s canon animated series, What If…?, debuted in August, bringing with it a massive cast of fan-favorite heroes and villains from Kevin Feige’s Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, despite many names returning to voice their animated counterparts, a handful of characters were recast with new performers for the television show, and...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Marvel Star Threatens Disney to “Recast” Him If They Don’t Accommodate His Rule

When it comes to recasting anyone in the MCU, the topic is often very touchy as Marvel fans tend to fall in love with certain characters. Recently, the most recasting that we have seen was through Disney+’s animated series What If…? As not all of the original Marvel actors were able to reprise their voice in the show, such as Robert Downey Jr (Iron Man) or Tom Holland (Spider-Man), they had to be recast for the series.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Episodes#Easter Egg#New Marvel#Marvel S Hawkeye#No Way Home#The Rockefeller Center#Sony Pictures#The Marvel Comics#Wandavision#Falcon#The Winter Soldier
ComicBook

Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Tom Holland Talks About Stepping Down From Marvel Role

The old adage is that all good things must come to an end. While it looks like Tom Holland is on board for at least another Spider-Man movie after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home later this month, the actor seems well aware it's impossible for him to remain in the role forever. At a recent red carpet event, the Marvel superstar told one Associated Press reporter he always has to do what's best for the character, even if it means stepping down.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye Star Hailee Steinfeld Picks Her Favorite Marvel Movie

Hailee Steinfeld actually picked one Marvel movie above all the others. D23's official podcast sat down with the Hawkeye star to discuss her entry into the MCU. A lot of fans debate the "best" movie in the Marvel Studios catalog, but there are a range of answers. For the newest Hawkeye, that means Avengers: Endgame. To be fair, it's a popular pick among some segments of the fanbase. Endgame was the culmination of every movie that came before it. Lastingly, it's the final performance for Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans in this universe. There was a whole lot riding on this movie and it delivered in basically every conceivable way. (Now, the fan response to certain decisions is a different story…) For the actress, she grew up watching these films and following the storylines, so the allure of a projects as massive as Endgame clearly has some pull. You can check out her complete answer about the movie down below:
MOVIES
geekositymag.com

Hailee Steinfeld To Lead Young Avengers Movie On Disney Plus

Written by Edwin Francisco and Mikey Sutton • Editor-in-Chief • Owner. Hailee Steinfeld will headline a Young Avengers film for Disney Plus. Insiders reveal Young Avengers is planned for Disney Plus. At this point, it’s not set for theatrical release. Marvel Studios doesn’t want general audiences confused....
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home's epic runtime has been confirmed

Spider-Man: No Way Home's runtime has been revealed. According to the various outlets who now have tickets on sale, the upcoming movie clocks in at 148 minutes. As lengthy MCU entries go, this puts Tom Holland's multiverse-swinging flick in fourth position behind Avengers: Endgame, Eternals and Avengers: Infinity War. With...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Studios
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Marvel Studios Head Reveals Why Old Spider-Man Villains Are Returning In No Way Home

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) will square off against villains from the franchise's past -- but not against ones he has seen before. In about a month, Spider-Man will battle the Green Goblin (Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man), Dr. Octopus (Alfred Molina, Spider-Man 2), Electro (Jamie Foxx, The Amazing Spider-Man 2), and more. The villains are coming from the five Spider-Man theatrical movies released prior to Holland's first, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Marvel Studios chief Kevin Feige said during a recent interview that the decision was a pretty simple one.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Ant-Man 3’ to Introduce Marvel’s Dumbest Villain EVER

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania will hit theaters until July 28, 2023, but the third installment of the MCU’s tiniest hero will take Marvel fans to a whole new realm. So far, the biggest news to come from Ant-Man 3 is a genuinely horrible logo that fans ridiculed. But a new leaked rumor suggests that Scott Lang AKA Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and Hope Van Dyne AKA Wasp (Evangeline Lily) will take on one of the most Marvel Comics villains – MODOK.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

The 5 Marvel characters that Keanu Reeves could play

What Marvel character would Keanu Reeves play? It’s a question that fans have been asking basically since Kevin Feige told Comicbook. com that they’d approached Reeves for “almost every film [Marvel Studios] make.” Now though, the John Wick star has really set the cat amongst the pigeons by saying he’d be honoured to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Hawkeye's Vincent D'Onofrio Breaks Silence on MCU Return

Wilson Fisk is back in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Not only is Kingpin rubbing elbows with Marvel Studios' elite, but the character is once again played by Vincent D'Onofrio, the beloved actor that appeared in the role over the course of three seasons of Netflix's Daredevil. Now that people have gotten the chance to watch today's episode of Hawkeye, D'Onofrio himself has broken his silence on the resurgence.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Avatar 2 Filmmaker James Cameron Reveals Beautiful BTS Images From Long-Awaited Sequel

The Avatar franchise is returning to the big screen next year, taking fans back to Pandora more than a decade after the first record-breaking journey. The Disney-owned 20th Century Studios is releasing four Avatar sequels over the next several years, the first of which is set to arrive next December. James Cameron has been working on the new chapters of the saga since 2017, and he's finally starting to peel back the curtain and let folks see what the team has been up to.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

Kevin Feige Says He Wouldn’t Recast Daredevil for the MCU

Kevin Feige Says He Wouldn’t Recast Daredevil for the MCU. Fans and studio executives may debate the extent to which the Marvel Netflix shows exist in Marvel Cinematic Universe canon. First they did, then they didn’t. But for the most part, with the exception of Iron Fist, audiences really took to the casting choices. It’s noticeable in the chatter surrounding Hawkeye that fans hope Vincent D’Onofrio returns as Kingpin. And now Kevin Feige has semi-confirmed that he won’t recast Daredevil…if he needs Daredevil again.
TV & VIDEOS
Vulture

Shang-Chi ‘Flopped So Hard’ They Got a Sequel

So Shang-Chi’s sticking around. Per Deadline, Disney has confirmed that there will be a sequel to Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, with Destin Daniel Cretton returning to write and direct it. And that’s not Cretton’s only upcoming project with Marvel. The filmmaker from Maui is currently working on a new MCU series for Disney+, and he’s signed an exclusive multi-year deal to develop TV projects for Disney’s Marvel Studios and Hulu’s Onyx Collective. “Destin is an amazing collaborator who brought a unique perspective and skill to Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a statement. “We had a fantastic time working together on the film and he has so many intriguing ideas for stories to bring to life on Disney+, so we’re thrilled to expand our relationship with him and can’t wait to get started.”
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy