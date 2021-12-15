Pacific Rim Creator Guillermo del Toro Reveals Its Sequel's Original Story

The past two years have completely changed a lot of the movie industry, with studios having to resort to some creative means to get their films to audiences amid the COVID-19 pandemic. One of the most surprising strategies was courtesy of Warner Bros., which elected to debut all of its 2021 releases both in theaters and on HBO Max day-and-date. The method has paid off for some films, and the ever-evolving nature of the theatrical box office industry have made some wonder if the tactic could be used in the future. While speaking at a conference held by Bloomberg, Warner Bros. CEO Ann Sarnoff called the theatrical marketplace a "work in progress", but confirmed that the plan is to release the studio's 2022 releases in theaters first, with a smaller window to hit VOD and streaming.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO