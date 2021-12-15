Pacific Rim Creator Guillermo del Toro Reveals Its Sequel's Original Story

Starring Bradley Cooper, Cate Blanchett and Toni Collette. I don’t think I’ve fallen in love with the world of a film faster than I did during the opening minutes of NIGHTMARE ALLEY. As Stanton Carlisle (Bradley Cooper), on the run from a bad deed circa 1939, inveigles himself into a traveling carnival by night, he plunges into a realm of sinister sights and manipulation, brought off with intoxicating style by director/co-writer Guillermo del Toro and his collaborators. Just before Stanton arrives at this milieu, there’s a brief visual device hinting that what follows will be a dream; it isn’t, but that’s kind of how the ensuing setpieces feel. It’s a realm of heightened production design and characters suggesting all manner of hidden duplicities, and I was hooked.
