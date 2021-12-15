ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

Thousands of JFK assassination documents have just been made public

By Natalie Musumeci
Business Insider
Business Insider
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EUf5E_0dNfGv2n00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kNiOW_0dNfGv2n00
President John F. Kennedy speaks at a press conference August 1, 1963.

National Archive/Getty Images

  • Classified documents related to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy have been released.
  • The JFK files were released online after months of delays by the Biden administration.
  • Kennedy was fatally shot on November 22, 1963, as he rode in a presidential motorcade in Dallas.

Nearly 1,500 previously classified documents related to the assassination of former President John F. Kennedy were released on Wednesday by the US National Archives and Records Administration.

The previously secret government JFK files were released online after months of delays by the Biden administration.

That trove of documents can be viewed here .

The White House said in October that it would again delay the release of long-classified documents due to the "significant impact" of the COVID-19 pandemic.

NARA, however, said on its website Wednesday that the agency was "processing previously withheld John F. Kennedy assassination-related records" to comply with President Joe Biden's memo requiring the records be released by December 15, 2021.

The files released Wednesday are made up of documents from both the FBI and CIA, as well as other agencies. They include files specifically on Lee Harvey Oswald, the man accused of killing Kennedy.

According to the newly released CIA documents, Oswald had been in touch with Soviet consul Valery Kostikov in Mexico City a month before the assassination.

The president's assassination has been the focus of countless conspiracy theories for decades.

Kennedy was fatally shot on November 22, 1963 as he rode in a presidential motorcade through Dealey Plaza in downtown Dallas, Texas.

Oswald, a former US Marine, was arrested for the assassination, but was shot dead inside the Dallas police station by nightclub owner Jack Ruby on live television two days after the killing.

In 1992, Congress ruled that all government records about JFK's death "should be eventually disclosed to enable the public to become fully informed about the history surrounding the assassination."

Congress found that "only in the rarest cases is there any legitimate need for continued protection of such records."

In 2017, former President Donald Trump's administration released several thousand documents about the JFK assassination.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Comments / 6

Related
Hutch Post

Additional secret JFK assassination files released

WASHINGTON (AP) — The National Archives on Wednesday made public nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The disclosure of secret cables, internal memos and other documents satisfies a deadline set in October by President Joe Biden...
U.S. POLITICS
New York Post

Oswald met KGB before JFK assassination, delayed records dump shows

Lee Harvey Oswald met with a KGB agent just two months before the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, according to newly unsealed confidential documents stemming from JFK’s murder. The CIA memos, part of a trove of nearly 1,500 documents released Wednesday by the National Archives and Records Administration,...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ABC7 Chicago

National Archives releases nearly 1,500 documents related to JFK assassination

Intelligence dispatches, memoranda, and cables between U.S. government agencies in the years leading up to and after President John F. Kennedy's assassination nearly 60 years ago have been released by the National Archives. Fifty-eight years ago in Dallas, Texas, Kennedy was shot and killed by Lee Harvey Oswald, but since...
DALLAS, TX
DoYouRemember?

US Finally Releases New Documents On JFK Assassination

The National Archives have released nearly 1,500 documents related to the U.S. government’s investigation into the 1963 JFK assassination. However, according to AP, it doesn’t look like any of the new documents contained new revelations that could reshape the public’s understanding of the events. Despite that, these...
U.S. POLITICS
CNN

JFK researchers underwhelmed by latest release of assassination documents

Washington (CNN) — Frustrated JFK researchers say there is little new to learn in Wednesday's release of previously classified documents collected as part of the government review into the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. The vast majority of the almost 1,500 documents released by the National Archives...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Harvey Oswald
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F Kennedy
Person
Donald Trump
Person
Jack Ruby
6abc

Biden administration releases previously classified JFK assassination documents

WASHINGTON -- The Biden administration has released a tranche of secret documents that some historians -- and conspiracy theorists -- hope might shed light on the 1963 assassination of President John F. Kennedy. You can read the documents here. The release still leaves some thousands of documents either partially redacted...
POTUS
Washington Post

Biden’s presence at the Kennedy Center Honors signals to many a return to tradition and normalcy

There’s an old saying that 80 percent of life is just showing up — and President Biden got three standing ovations Sunday night without saying a word. The audience broke into loud and extended applause when he and first lady Jill Biden stepped into the presidential box for the 44th Kennedy Center Honors, one of Washington’s most prestigious social and cultural events. They brought along Vice President Harris and the second gentleman Doug Emhoff.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Marine#Fbi#The White House#Nara#Cia#Soviet
MSNBC

Investigators zero in on whether Trump inflated assets

Former U.S. Attorney Chuck Rosenberg discusses with Nicolle Wallace the updates in investigation of fraud by former president Donald Trump and the significance of his former accountant's testimony in front of a grand jury.Dec. 15, 2021.
POTUS
New York Post

Biden accidentally calls VP ‘President’ Kamala Harris

President Biden mistakenly promoted his vice president in a Friday speech, touting “President” Kamala Harris — before claiming that humans would be able to travel commercially at 15 times the speed of a bullet in 20 years. “All kidding aside, of course President Harris is a proud...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Mexico City
The Independent

Texas starts building border wall using state money and same contractor used by Trump

Texas has broken ground on a partial border wall with Mexico, using the same contractor used by Donald Trump before his plans were subsequently scrapped by Joe Biden. Now working under the auspices of Texas Governor Greg Abbott the very same group is pressing on with plans to construct a wall across sections of the Mexican border that remain unbuilt.On 16 December, the first wall panels were erected in Starr County, with more to follow over the coming months. Pictures shared by Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin show the progress that has been made thus far, using what he...
U.S. POLITICS
The Independent

‘He’s a traitor’: Democrat leads attack on Jim Jordan after he’s revealed as Meadows texter by Jan 6 panel

A Democratic congressman accused one of his Republican colleagues of committing treason on Wednesday as the fallout over the contents of text messages sent by members of Congress aligned with former President Donald Trump around January 6 continues.Rep Ruben Gallego of Arizona, one of the several states where Mr Trump’s false claims of widespread fraud were centred, issued the accusation during an interview Wednesday evening on MSNBC’s Last Word.“Look, Jim Jordan is a traitor,” he told presenter Lawrence O’Donnell.“He’s a traitor to the Constitution of the United States. He has been a traitor to the Constitution of the United...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

DOJ investigating claim that Ashley Biden's 'Trump fan' housemate sold her diary to Project Veritas during a bitter custody dispute so they could extort an interview before the election

The Justice Department is investigating whether a Trump-supporting woman who took over Ashley Biden's room in a Florida rental house sold her diary to Project Veritas. And whether the right-wing group Project Veritas tried to extort an interview with now President Joe Biden during the final weeks of the 2020 campaign, using the diary as leverage.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Business Insider

Business Insider

331K+
Followers
22K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy