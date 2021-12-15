ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Holiday rom-com ‘With Love’ follows Latino family for a year

By LYNN ELBER
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34UttE_0dNfGBsj00
1 of 3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — After slogging through a universally difficult 2020 and with Christmas approaching, Gloria Calderón Kellett sought out a trusted form of escape.

“I was watching ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ which I do every year, and ‘Love Actually,’ all of those wonderful rom-coms, and I was reminded that it is indeed a white Christmas on our screens,” said the writer-producer (“One Day at a Time,” “Jane the Virgin”).

America was also facing “a barrage of darkness,” she said, including violence and intolerance toward people of color and the LGBTQ community.

“I can provide a panacea,” Calderón Kellett recalled thinking. “I can provide a healing salve and give people... something where they are the center of a story, and they’re experiencing love and joy and all the warm good feelings.”

Amazon gave her pitch a quick approval, and the result is the original series “With Love,” a holiday potpourri of a rom-com with a Latino family and tolerance at its heart. Holiday movies have eased away from rigidly all-white casts, but people of color overall are playing catch-up when it comes to seasonal TV stories.

“I feel like this show represents the Latinx community in a way that we truly are, but nobody’s ever seen us before,” said series star Constance Marie. “We are just like everybody else. We have Christmas holiday traditions, just like everybody else. And it’s (the series) so inclusive that it really kind of educates people.”

The five episodes of Portland-set “With Love,” out Friday, follow the extended Diaz family, their friends and partners through a holiday cycle of Christmas Eve (Nochebuena), New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day, July Fourth and the Day of the Dead (Día de los Muertos).

Many of the characters face relationship challenges, including Beatriz (Constance Marie) and Jorge Diaz Sr. (Benito Martinez), in a middle-age marital slump; siblings Lily (Emeraude Toubia), who just dumped her perfect boyfriend, and Jorge Jr., who may have met his Mr. Right (Vincent Rodriguez III), and cousin Sol (Isis King), a physician who’s falling for a co-worker.

Renée Victor and Pepe Serna play a long happily married couple.

Calderón Kellett, who began her career as an actor, gets to deliver some choice lines in the supporting role of Gladys, who’s unapologetically single and exuberant.

“This is a rom-com that happens to be about a Latino family, not a Latino rom-com. So I hope that we welcome in people that love rom-coms, and that they see their family in some way through the lens of this family,” she said.

Constance Marie (“George Lopez,” “Switched at Birth”) recalls Calderón Kellett’s giddy reaction when her scripted vision for the family’s enviable Craftsman-style home came to life on a soundstage.

“She was just so filled with joy that she wrote something on a page and cared about it so much,” the actor said. “And through all her hard work, Latinos made it to the upper middle class.”

What’s most striking is the Diaz family’s willingness to accept each other and those they meet. There’s affectionate teasing by relatives but everyone in their midst — older or younger, gay or trans or straight, white or not — is respected and embraced.

For Calderón Kellett, that’s not wishful thinking. It reflects the reality of her family circle and the blended Latino and Irish American household she’s created with husband Dave Kellett, a cartoonist and writer.

“It didn’t feel like a fantasy to me. I guess for a lot of people that is not their experience, but they certainly have seen enough white story lines through the lens of aspiration and joy and love,” she said. “This is reflective of my family. We have queer people, and I feel like nobody cares anymore.”

King, who co-stars as the trans, nonbinary Sol, welcomed the chance to play an upbeat character for whom being trans wasn’t the defining characteristic.

“Being someone who loves rom-coms and loves this genre, I was just so excited to be a part” of the series, she said. “In my everyday life, I’m kind of goofy and silly and light-hearted, and for trans people we don’t ever get to see ourselves like that.”

Sol is happy with their life and career, also a contrast to some trans screen depictions. Whether they’re ready for a committed relationship is the character’s main challenge.

“Our stories are always built on trauma, which I get. We have stories to tell. But not every single moment and every single day of my life is around the trauma of transition,” said King (“When They See Us,” “America’s Next Top Model”).

Good cheer is what Calderón Kellett hopes “With Love” brings to viewers and, through its diverse and open-hearted characters, maybe something more.

“It’s a romantic comedy package; we know what that is,” she said. “But in that, can we sneak some broccoli into the mashed potatoes, show some things that are not often seen, and tell some stories that are not often told?”

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Kristen Bell Is the Woman in the House: Netflix Satire Sets Premiere — WATCH

Kristen Bell‘s new Netflix comedy possesses TV’s longest title in recent memory. (Maybe ever?) Premiering Friday, Jan. 28, The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (or TWITHATSFTGITW, for short) is an eight-episode, limited-run series described as a “darkly comedic, wine-soaked, satirical slant on the psychological thriller that will have you guessing who, what, where, why and how in the hell?! until the very end.” The first trailer introduces us to Anna, a heartbroken woman for whom “every day is the same,” according to the official logline. “She sits with her wine, staring out the...
TV SERIES
SFGate

Netflix's 'Single All the Way,' against all odds, breaks new ground for the cheesy holiday rom-com

​​The Hallmark Christmas movie cottage industry is a wonderland fantasia defying all manner of reason. As my colleague Katie Dowd argued last year, imagine it’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe — except replace Thanos and Spider-Man with the confounding notions that, say, fictional cities and nations exist all over the world with the sole purpose to bring good tidings and cheer, or that a rookie journalist can travel halfway across the world on assignment and find love there.
TV & VIDEOS
culturedvultures.com

Single All the Way REVIEW – A Bland Christmas Rom-Com

Michael Urie is great, and I’ve wanted him to be the lead in a film or TV project since forever. Does Single All the Way capitalise on his talents and give him a stellar leading man role? Well, yes and no. The movie has some cute moments, and some funny ones – kind of the perk of having someone like Jennifer Coolidge in the ensemble of your movie – but it’s also pretty bland.
MOVIES
Entertainment Weekly

How the foul-mouthed wedding singer from Old School ended up in Netflix's first gay holiday rom-com

Did you hear the one about how Single All the Way found its Kevin?. The goofy crooner in the Netflix holiday film is played by Dan Finnerty, and we have his wife, Kathy Najimy, to thank for that. Najimy plays Carole, the mother of Michael Urie's Peter in the movie, and wanted her husband Dan to join in her Canada for filming. COVID restrictions made crossing the border impossible for anyone not working, so they cast him in the film as Kevin.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Emeraude Toubia
Person
Constance Marie
Person
Isis King
Collegiate Times

‘Love Hard’: The resurgence of the classic holiday rom-com

The holidays are approaching quickly, and it’s the season of joy, love and subpar Christmas rom-com movies. It was hard to feel enthusiastic about “Love Hard,” Netflix’s new holiday movie release, when its predecessors — “The Princess Switch” and “A Christmas Prince” — have been so disappointing and cliché. However,...
MOVIES
Click2Houston.com

Actress Kim Fields gives us a look at her VH1 holiday rom-com, ‘Adventures in Christmasing’

HOUSTON – Veteran actress Kim Fields has a brand new holiday movie, ‘Adventures In Christmasing’ airing on VH1. The movie revolves around talk show host Parker Baldwin (Fields), who suddenly finds her Christmas plans turned upside down when her TV network persuades her to spend three days in the wild with daredevil outdoorsman Finn Holt (Adrian Holmes) for a holiday televised event.
MOVIES
Indiana Daily Student

COLUMN: Rom-coms to watch this Christmas season

There is something magical about Christmastime that acts as the perfect backdrop for falling in love. Perhaps that is why romance and holiday cheer come together in the narratives of so many seasonal films. Whether it is through an abundance of advertisements about what gift to give that special someone...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Actually#Christmas Holiday#Rom Com#Racism#Latino#Ap#Nochebuena#D A De Los Muertos
KUTV

Actor Jason Gray on his recent role in holiday rom-com

KUTV — The following information was provided by Moore PR Group. Funny Thing About Love starring Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite), Jason Gray (Studio C), Brooke White (American Idol), Summer Bellessa (Deal or No Deal model), and many more outstanding actors. A feel-good and witty holiday rom-com, this well-crafted movie...
MOVIES
Loyola Phoenix

A Definitive Ranking of Netflix Christmas Rom-Coms: 2021 Update

It’s the holiday season and Netflix has defrosted its ever-populated original movie catalog with a new slew of romantic comedies. Like Hallmark movies with a bigger budget and less Christianity, Netflix Christmas movies have become a genre of their own. With outlandish settings, questionable dialogue and painful plotting, Netflix’s offerings range from criminal to cute.
TV & VIDEOS
CinemaBlend

The Star Of Netflix's New Gay Rom-Com Explains Why He Wanted It To Be Just Like Other Christmas Movies

Netflix is becoming an ever-diversified streaming service with a number of highly successful films and series featuring minorities, and the LGBTQ+ community is starting to see some serious representation on the platform. Michael Urie stars in the Netflix queer holiday rom-com Single All The Way, the first of such film for the streamer. Urie has now opened up and explained why he wanted his new feature to be just like other romantic Christmas films.
MOVIES
96.7 KISS FM

TikToker Brings ‘The Holiday’ Rom-Com to Life

What began as a joke about Christmas movie The Holiday has turned into a real-life rom-com for one TikToker. TikTok user @Grace_Gagnon recently watched the Cameron Diaz- and Kate Winslet-starring holiday film and decided to post a TikTok about it. The rom-com's premise finds two women struggling with their respective...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Amazon
Deadline

Vicente Fernandez Series Starring Jaime Camil Headed To Netflix

Fans of Vicente Fernandez worldwide will be able to see a series based on his life starring Jaime Camil as the music icon via Netflix, Deadline has learned. The news arrives on the heels of Fernandez’s death last week at age 81. The project, titled The Idol of the People, is a Caracol TV production and will air on that Colombian television network. Netflix has taken world rights to the series outside of Colombia, sources said. Camil has spoken at length on social media about how honored he is to play Chente, a shortened version of the name Vicente that served as...
TV & VIDEOS
KTVB

'With Love' Star Emeraude Toubia on 'Breaking Barriers' With Latinx Rom-Com Series (Exclusive)

Television has brought viewers many dysfunctional, hilarious and admirable families, but none like the Diaz family. Family knows no boundaries and that's what With Love is all about. This multi-holiday rom-com series introduces an eclectic familia navigating the highs and lows of love during the holidays. And as Emeraude Toubia tells ET, With Love is "breaking barriers" with Latinx representation, while still preserving the cultural authenticity -- and bringing the laughs.
STAR, ID
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Ted Lasso’ Holiday Surprise: Watch the New Animated Christmas Short (Exclusive)

Ted Lasso has returned to spread some holiday cheer. Apple’s Emmy-winning comedy series has released a brand-new, holiday-themed short that builds upon the stop-motion animated opening credits featured in season two’s beloved Christmas episode. The four-minute short features the cast — Jason Sudeikis (Ted), Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca), Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard), Jeremy Swift (Higgins), Juno Temple (Keeley), Brett Goldstein (Roy), Phil Dunster (Jamie) and Nick Mohammed (Nate) — reprising their roles in Claymation form. The special, like the series itself, features Ted, in his own way, delivering an important message about the holidays. The short, titled Ted Lasso: The Missing Christmas Mustache, features...
TV & VIDEOS
InspireMore

15 Classic Christmas Movies The Whole Family Will Love

As much as we love giving and getting gifts on Christmas, the most special holiday memories often have nothing to do with the presents. Instead, they come from fun holiday traditions like time spent with family decorating the tree, baking cookies, and watching Christmas movies! There are so many amazing options out there, so to help make choosing the perfect family-friendly holiday film a bit easier, we’ve created a list of some of our all-time favorites.
MOVIES
EW.com

With Love creator and stars on why Amazon's rom-com series is the 2021 version of Love Actually

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links. It's the most wonderful time of the year when the allure of snuggling up on the couch with a mug of hot cocoa and your favorite holiday rom-com is too strong to ignore. And producer Gloria Calderón Kellett knows that feeling well. But when she turned to beloved, iconic holiday movies during the first winter of the pandemic for some lighthearted escapism, she noticed something deeply frustrating.
TV SERIES
abc57.com

ABC holiday program schedule for Christmas and New Year's

8 - 9 p.m. “Station 19” (new holiday-themed episode) 9 - 10:01 p.m. “Grey’s Anatomy” (new holiday-themed episode) 7 - 11 p.m. “The Sound of Music” (rebroadcast) 2 - 3 p.m. “General Hospital” (check local listings) (new holiday-themed episode) WEDNESDAY, DEC....
TV & VIDEOS
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

686K+
Followers
363K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy