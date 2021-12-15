ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highland Village, TX

Highland Village police Beard It Up/Color for the Cure

By Mark Smith
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Members of the Highland Village Police Department are sporting beards and blue-colored hair in support of pediatric cancer research. Sydney Bjornberg, a 12-year-old Highland Village girl, died of brain cancer in 2013, and...

