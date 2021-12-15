Highland Village police Beard It Up/Color for the Cure

Every parent knows that raising children is probably the greatest contribution to the world that one can imagine. Creating a new life with your spouse is truly one of nature’s miracles! Yet, to bring a life into the world has profound responsibilities attached to it. The way in which you raise that child is a determining factor in his/her future (yes, I still use binary pronouns). A child enters the world like a piece of clay, to be molded by its creator like the work of art it is destined to be. In addition, the parents of that child may discover that the experience has also shaped them in ways they never anticipated.

