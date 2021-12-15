Highland Village police Beard It Up/Color for the Cure

Local Primrose Schools recently participated in a unique food drive that helped area families in need and helped teach the preschool students some valuable lessons. As part of the Caring & Giving Food Drive, 10 Primose Schools in North Texas — including the Primrose Schools of Lantana, NE Flower Mound and Old Orchard — donated a total of 6,848 food items to several area nonprofits, including Christian Community Action, North Texas Food Bank, Denton County Friends of the Family and more. Preschool and pre-K students in the 455 Primrose Schools across the country participated in the annual act of kindness, according to a Primrose Schools news release.
Comments / 0