Student found with airsoft gun at Orange Park Junior High

Orange Park Junior High School

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Officials with the Clay County School District took to social media Wednesday to address an incident at Orange Park Junior High.

The Clay County District Schools Police Department said a student was found with an airsoft gun on campus but it was determined the student did not intend to harm themself or anyone at the school.

Because airsoft guns are prohibited on campus, the district said the incident was handled in accordance with the Code of Student Conduct.

Airsoft guns are replica toy guns used in airsoft sports (a team game in which participants eliminate opposing players by tagging them out of play with plastic projectiles shot with mock air weapons).

“Please know, we take every step in keeping all students and staff safe and we encourage you. If you see something, say something. Please take the time to talk to your student about the seriousness of these types of actions and the ramifications that can follow as a result,” CCDSPD wrote.

