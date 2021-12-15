ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Girl Named Tom Reveals Their Dad’s Health Has Taken A ‘Downward Spiral’ After Winning ‘The Voice’

By Avery Thompson
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3x1frT_0dNfErRT00
22 Photos.

Just after making ‘The Voice’ history, Girl Named Tom released a statement and revealed that their dad is in ‘horrific pain’ after another surgery.

Girl Named Tom revealed some heartbreaking news to their fans after winning The Voice season 21. The trio — consisting of Caleb Liechty, 26, Joshua Liechty, 24, and 20-year-old Bekah Liechty — released a statement that said their father has taken a “downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV.” Read their message below:

“As we are writing this statement, our dad is in horrific pain following yet another surgery. The only reason we are still in Los Angeles is that our parents want us out here, doing what we love. We cannot wait to finally all be in the same room. No matter the result on Tuesday night, we will be flying back to them as soon as possible.”

They continued, “Some might think that this is the worst timing – our father taking such a downward spiral at the exact moment of our success on national TV. In truth, we feel fortunate and blessed by this joyful distraction. The Voice has given our family opportunities to connect, reflect, and marvel at the love we have for each other.”

Girl Named Tom thanked their fans for helping them fulfill their “dreams” and encouraging them to “keep dreaming big.” The trio added that this is “NOT a goodbye. We have dozens of new songs that we cannot wait to share with you.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gzjDH_0dNfErRT00
Girl Named Tom after winning ‘The Voice’ season 21. (NBC)

The trio became the first group to ever win The Voice with the help of coach Kelly Clarkson. They were also the first act in 21 seasons to have 4 songs in the iTunes top 10 at the same time. Girl Named Tom was named the season 21 champion over Wendy Moten in the final moments of the finale.

The group has been open about how their father has influenced their music careers. All three of the Liechty siblings had planned to become doctors until their dad was diagnosed with a rare cancer in 2017. They decided not to become doctors so they could spend more time with their family. Girl Named Tom was formed a couple of years later in 2019.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
HollywoodLife

Lit Explains Why ‘It’s Cool To Be From The 90s’ While Reflecting On ‘My Own Worst Enemy’ Podcast Series

While discussing their docu-pod, brothers Ajay and Jeremy Popoff of rock band Lit tell HL why those who hated the 90s are now saying the decade was cool. Is rock n’ roll dead? Though no new rock or metal albums made Billboard’s year-end chart for 2021, reports of rock’s death are greatly exaggerated – at least, to ’90s band Lit. “I think there’s a cool thing happening right now,” says lead vocalist Ajay Popoff, when he and the band’s guitarist – brother Jeremy Popoff – spoke EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife about My Own Worst Enemy, The Podcast with Osiris Media.
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Kelly Clarkson Planning An ‘Extra Special’ Christmas For Her Kids Following Brandon Blackstock Split

The ‘Since U Been Gone’ singer has big plans for the holiday season and her kids, for their first Christmas since her divorce from Brandon Blackstock was finalized. The holidays are always a great time to celebrate with family. Kelly Clarkson is getting a fresh start this holiday season, as it’s the first she’ll spend in her new Los Angeles home. A source close to the popstar revealed to HollywoodLife exclusively that the 39-year-old singer has been going all out this holiday season for her kids River Rose, 7, and Remington Alexander, 5, for their first Christmas after reaching a settlement in her divorce from Brandon Blackstock, 45.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Nails Tough Yoga Moves In Tight Black Leggings & Both Will Impress You — Watch

Jennifer Aniston performed some pretty impressive yoga moves in a new video shared on Dec. 17. Sadly, we can’t say the same for her animated puppy, Clydeo. If you ever need any yoga help, look no further than Jennifer Aniston‘s Instagram account. Aniston, 52, who rose to fame on the iconic TV show Friends, proved she could be a yoga instructor on Dec. 17, when she shared a video of herself doing a workout at home.
YOGA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Zendaya’s Feelings About The Future Revealed After Tom Holland Says He Wants To Start A Family

After Zendaya’s boyfriend, Tom Holland, shared his thought about starting a family, sources are revealing EXCLUSIVELY to HL how the actress feels about the idea. In a Dec. 15 interview with People, Tom Holland, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to having kids of his own some day, causing many to wonder if those familial plans would include his current girlfriend, Zendaya, 25. “While Zendaya isn’t quite ready to have children, she isn’t giving up on the notion of getting married and, yes, she is madly in love with Tom,” a source EXCLUSIVELY revealed to HollywoodLife. “Although they were not photographed kissing until July, their interest in each started before that. They didn’t want to make it a thing while filming Spiderman (or doing reshoots) because they did not want it to affect production in any way.”
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn’s Baby Born: Actress Welcomes 1st Child With John Mulaney

Congratulations to Olivia Munn and John Mulaney, who reportedly welcomed their first child together in November. It’s a boy! Olivia Munn gave birth to a baby boy on November 24, according to TMZ. This little one is her first child with boyfriend John Mulaney, 39, who she started dating earlier this year. News about the couple’s exciting announcement comes on Dec. 17, nearly a month after the baby was born. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps for Olivia and John to confirm the baby news.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

‘RHOM’ Star Marysol Patton Admits She Had To ‘Try Out’ For Peacock’s ‘Fun’ Series Revival

Marysol Patton reveals why she didn’t think ‘RHOM’ would ever come back, her thoughts going into the new season, and what fans should be most excited about. The Real Housewives of Miami‘s highly-anticipated fourth season premieres on Peacock on Dec. 16, and to celebrate, HollywoodLife sat down with OG star Marysol Patton for an EXCLUSIVE interview. During our chat, she revealed why viewers will be “wowed” by the new drama the ladies are facing, and how how “grateful” she feels after the three-season Bravo series was given a second chance.
MIAMI, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Wendy Moten
HollywoodLife

‘Sister Wives’ Preview: Christine Admits To Kody & The Wives She’s ‘Exhausted’ After Ysabel’s Surgery

Christine gives an update about Ysabel after her back surgery when Kody and the wives come to visit in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Sister Wives’ preview. “They’ve been gone for 6 weeks. I was very disappointed I wasn’t able to go, but now that it’s done, we’ll see how she’s feeling about it all now,” Kody Brown says about Christine and daughter Ysabel Brown in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the December 19 episode of Sister Wives.
TV SHOWS
HollywoodLife

Kourtney Kardashian Wants To ‘Blow’ Travis Barker’s Mind With Epic Christmas Gift

Kourtney Kardashian is gearing up for Christmas as she prepares to ‘blow’ fiance Travis Barker and their kids away!. Kourtney Kardashian has big plans for fiance Travis Barker and their kids this holiday season! The 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star is “extremely hands on” when it comes to Christmas shopping and this year is no different. Now that the Poosh founder is newly engaged, this season plans on being extra special.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spiral#Voice#Itunes
HollywoodLife

Thomas Rhett’s Daughter, 1, Hilariously Interrupts Him As He Sings About Being A Parent

Thomas Rhett’s daughter adorably tried to get her daddy’s attention, while he recorded a video of him playing a new song. Thomas Rhett is definitely a dad first and a country star second. The 31-year-old singer released a video of a new, yet-to-be-released song about the joys of parenthood, but his young daughter Lennon Love Akins, 1, couldn’t help but try to get her dad’s attention! She called out to him a bunch of times off camera and even made a short cameo, as he sang the song, which fans have referred to as “Years Are Short.”
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Has ‘No Plans’ To Spend Christmas With Her Parents Or Sister Jamie Lynn

Britney Spears has so many things to be joyful about this holiday season, but her estranged parents and sister Jamie Lynn are not a part of that list. Britney Spears, 40, is getting ready to have the best Christmas ever with her fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, and two sons — Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15. However, there are several people related to Britney that will not be joining her in this year’s festivities. With Christmas just one week away, HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the pop icon “has no plans” to spend Christmas with her estranged biological family — including dad Jamie Spears, 69, mother Lynne Spears, 66, and sister Jamie Lynn Spears, 30.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Drake’s Son Adonis, 4, Goofs Off While Eating A Snack In Adorable Rare Video

Drake’s four-year-old son Adonis looks especially sweet in a new rare video, goofing off while he eats a snack. Drake’s son Adonis is an adorable little goof! In a recent rare video, the four-year-old is messing around and just being completely adorable while eating a snack. While taking bites, Adonis chewed in funny ways, looking from side to side and making faces as he bobbed his head around. Off camera, who was likely his mother, Sophie Brussaux, was heard cracking up at her toddler son, as the two laughed together at his hilarious antics. Adonis wore a burgundy, button up collared shirt and bounced his beautiful curls around for the camera, looking like he definitely inherited his dad’s super star charisma!
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

’Stranger Things’ Star Noah Schnapp & His Family Go Wild Over His College Acceptance Letter — Watch

Noah Schnapp and his loved ones couldn’t contain themselves when they learned that the teenage actor had been accepted into one of the best colleges in the U.S. Noah Schnapp is heading to the University of Pennsylvania! The 17-year-old actor, best known for his role as Will Byers on Stranger Things, had his family members by his side when he received his acceptance letter from the Ivy League college, which he documented in an epic TikTok video on Dec. 17. Noah’s parents Karine and Mitchell Schnapp and his sister Chloe Schnapp all gathered around the actor as he opened his computer and learned that he was accepted into UPenn’s class of 2026. See their wild reactions below!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Tom Holland Says He’s ‘Ready To Start A Family’ After Zendaya Gushes Over Him: ‘I Love Kids’

The ‘Spider-Man’ star showed that he’s excited to take an off-screen adventure, after playing Spidey in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Could Spider-Dad be the next role in Tom Holland‘s career? The 25-year-old actor spoke about his desire to start a family and be a father in the future during a Wednesday December 15 interview with People. Tom, who’s dating his Spider-Man co-star Zendaya, 25, admitted that he’s looking forward to the day he has kids of his own, when explaining that he thinks he’d be a teacher if he weren’t an actor.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

Miranda Cosgrove Dishes On Reuniting With Josh Peck In ‘iCarly’ Season 2: ‘I’m So Excited’

Miranda Cosgrove told HL that her ‘Drake & Josh’ costar Josh Peck will join in on an episode of the ‘iCarly’ reboot this season!. This news will have you screaming ‘MEGAN!’ all day long! Miranda Cosgrove revealed that her former TV brother from Drake & Josh, Josh Peck, will be joining her in an episode in season 2 of the iCarly reboot! “That’s always so fun to get to work with friends, and when he said he was up for doing one that made me feel so good,” Miranda told HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I can’t wait to work with him!”
TV SERIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
112K+
Followers
12K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy