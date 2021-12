MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Plans to build a deep injection well to clean up Piney Point are moving forward, but there are concerns about what that will do to the environment. The Florida Department of Environmental Protection had two contracts worth more than $11.7 million to clean the water in the retention ponds after an emergency release of more than 200 million gallons earlier this year. One contract was with a company called Nclear for $4,253,400, and the other was with Phosphorus Free Water Solutions for $7,500,000. We've asked DEP if those contracts are complete and are waiting to hear back.

