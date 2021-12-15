ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Cannabis Co. Nextleaf Solutions Prices Marketed Public Offering For Proceeds Of Up To $2.32M

By Javier Hasse
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE:OILS) (OTCQB:OILFF), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil distributing vapes and oils under its prohibition-era brand, Glacial Gold, announced the pricing of its marketed public offering of common units. What Happened. The Company intends to issue units at a price of $0.20 per unit...

www.benzinga.com

Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

