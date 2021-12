Supermassive, hands down one of the best free plugins out there, has received an update and now boasts two new and unique modes to further extend this amazing plugin. Supermassive is a delay plug-in, which can create everything from conventional delays, choruses and flangers through to shimmering reverbs and swirling clouds of feedback unlike any you’ve heard before. Particularly as Valhalla are one of the few plug-in companies who make delay plugins in which you can change the delay control freely without any zipper noise. It creates sounds which span the space between delays and reverbs.

