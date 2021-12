Uniswap price analysis is bullish today. Resistance is present at $16. The support is present at the $14.9 level. The Uniswap price analysis reveals UNI/USD is in bullish momentum. The price has been continuously rising for the second day now. The bullish momentum has helped the cryptocurrency in gaining significant value, as the price has been rescued from sinking further down. Resistance for UNI/USD is present at $16; in contrast, support is solid at $14.9. However, the upwards price function has been challenged by the bears as a substantial decrease in price has been observed in the last four hours.

MARKETS ・ 8 HOURS AGO