ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Statewide poll results released looking at economy, COVID-19

FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EBc9V_0dNfDo0J00

Detroit Regional Chamber released a statewide poll Wednesday that reveals how Michiganders feel about the economy, COVID-19, voting rights and more.

This poll, which was completed in conjunction with the Glengariff Group Inc., surveyed 600 registered Michigan voters between Nov. 29 and Dec. 3, 2021.

“Two years into the global pandemic, the Chamber continues to go inside Michigan households and businesses to assess how voters feel about the state’s health, economy, and political situation,” said Sandy K. Baruah, president and chief executive officer of the Chamber, in a press release. “The polling shows a growing disconnect between personal consumer behavior and concern over inflation. Voters, while confident of their own job security and finances, are pessimistic about the overall state of the economy in large part due to inflation, which many have never experienced in their lifetimes.”

According to the poll, a majority (63%) of voters believe the nation’s economy is on the wrong track with 37.5% saying they suspect it will get worse.

The poll revealed that the main reason why voters felt like the economy wasn't on the right track was due to inflation and the cost of goods.

In terms of job security, the poll revealed that 82.6% of the people surveyed were not concerned about losing their jobs.

When it comes to COVID-19 and vaccination in the state, 72.2% of those polled reported receiving at least one vaccination shot. Of the 69% who reported being fully vaccinated, 63.9% said they would also get or have already gotten the booster shot. The poll also indicated that 35.7% would not vaccinate their child vs 25.2% who have already vaccinated their children.

While in the fourth wave of COVID-19, about 57.7% of Michigan voters say they think COVID rates will increase this winter with 46.7% saying they continue to wear a mask and 45.7% saying they have stopped wearing a mask.

Michigan voters also say they think election reform should be bipartisan, according to the survey. 84.5% of voters are saying changes to elections should only be approved if members of both parties agree to the change.

Check out the full survey below:

December 2021 Michigan Voter Survey Report by WXYZ-TV Channel 7 Detroit on Scribd

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Independent

Michigan election official who refused to certify result for Biden dies of Covid

A local elected official in Michigan who refused to certify the 2020 election result and President Joe Biden’s victory has died of Covid-19. William Hartmann sat on the board of canvassers for Wayne County, which includes heavily Democratic Detroit. Last year, he and fellow Republican member Monica Palmer initially voted against certifying the election results, creating a tie on the board. They later reversed course and certified the election results and Mr Hartmann said he did so after assurances there would be a post-election audit. This came despite the fact that Mr Biden beat former President Donald Trump overwhelmingly...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
iheart.com

Polarizing Poll Results Revealed on Employers, COVID Immunizations

>Polarizing Poll Results Revealed on Employers, COVID Immunizations. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A new survey from a Muhlenberg College Morning Call poll is showing revealing insight about the pandemic. It has indicated that 50 percent of respondents believe employers should not be able to require inoculations, while 49-percent believe employers should have the right to insist on vaccinations. The poll also revealed approval ratings for President Joe Biden's handling of the pandemic have decreased since March. Only 40-percent approve of Biden's efforts on this issue, down 15 percent since the spring. Also, 44 percent of people disapprove of Governor Tom Wolf's handling of the pandemic, while 35-percent approve of his performance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Santafe New Mexican.com

Poll: Omicron raises COVID-19 worry but not precautions

CHICAGO — As the omicron variant sparks worldwide fears of renewed COVID-19 outbreaks, Americans’ worries about infection are again on the rise, but fewer say they are regularly wearing masks or isolating compared with the beginning of the year. A new poll conducted by the Associated Press and...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
City
Detroit, MI
Detroit, MI
Coronavirus
Detroit, MI
Health
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
iebusinessdaily.com

Inland economy outpaces state, nation in COVID-19 recovery

The Inland Empire labor market has replaced 185,600 jobs since April 2020, the month when the local employment market reached its lowest ebb following the onset of COVID-19, according to a study released this week. Though still below its pre-pandemic peak by 37,600 jobs, that is a recovery rate of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Consumer Behavior#Detroit Regional Chamber#Michiganders#The Glengariff Group Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Business
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
NBC4 Columbus

COVID-19 vaccine incentive results, Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH)-Most city employees did not get the bonus money offered by Columbus. $668,000 to 1,336 of the 9,400 employees who work for the city. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/31z6u2z.
COLUMBUS, OH
usf.edu

The economy and epidemiology of the evolving COVID-19 virus in South Florida

Between the near-record high number of passengers through Miami International Airport, a big jump of fliers traveling through Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport over Thanksgiving, and the choked roads around many of the Miami Art Week events throughout the region — it may not look like the COVID-19 pandemic is close to stretching into a second calendar year.
FLORIDA STATE
theeastcountygazette.com

$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Free Press - TFP

Two Polls Show Growing Fear That Biden’s Spending Will Make Inflation Worse

Two polls conducted in West Virginia and New Hampshire show that Americans believe President Joe Bident’s spending plans will drive up inflation. A Remington Research Group poll conducted in West Virginia found that 62% of respondents said they had seen, read or heard “a lot” about the Build Back Better Act (BBB). A 53% majority of all respondents said they strongly oppose the legislation, and 59% of independent respondents said they strongly oppose it.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy