Ford County, IL

Update: crews working to restore 911 service

By Tim Ditman
 2 days ago

Update 9:05 p.m. Wednesday

911 Service is expected to be restored around 11:30 p.m.

Update 3:45 p.m. Wednesday:

Ford County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacqui Cornett said Frontier crews continue to work on the cut fiber line near Arrowsmith that has caused Ford County and Piatt County 911 calls to temporarily be rerouted to DeWitt County.

Piatt County 911 Director Tim Furman said there’s no word on when service could be back to normal and what caused the cut line.

Original story:

FORD COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — First responder agencies for Ford and Piatt counties say 911 calls are being rerouted to DeWitt County temporarily.

Piatt County 911 Director Tim Furman said the Internet and 911 provider Frontier relayed that a cut fiber line is causing the problem. Furman said a technician was en-route to fix the problem.

Ford County Sheriff’s Sergeant Jacqui Cornett said callers should not be concerned if they hear a DeWitt County dispatcher answer their call. The information will be sent back to the proper agency in Ford or Piatt County.

