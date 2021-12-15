Poll: Voters oppose new vaccine mandates to deal with omicron

WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to oppose vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden’s Administration. The first mandate opposed by the resolution orders that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid Services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so could lose government funding. The resolution states that the County Board is opposed to the implementation of the mandates, and the board encourages Wisconsin to join federal litigation opposing them.

WEST BEND, WI ・ 9 DAYS AGO