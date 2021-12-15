ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

Poll: Voters oppose new vaccine mandates to deal with omicron

By Casey Harper
Elkhart Truth
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – The latest strain of coronavirus has popped up around the...

Axios

Axios-Ipsos poll: The danger of vaccine mandates

Half of Americans say it should be illegal for companies to deny service or employment to the unvaccinated, according to the latest installment of the Axios/Ipsos Coronavirus Index. Why it matters: This carries real political risk for Democrats as President Biden's mandates on federal workers and large employers meet legal...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Greater Milwaukee Today

Washington County Supervisors vote to oppose vaccine mandates

WEST BEND — The Washington County Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday to oppose vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden’s Administration. The first mandate opposed by the resolution orders that employers with 100 or more employees require them to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so would face fines from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA). The second mandate requires health care workers at facilities participating in Medicare and Medicaid Services (Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services — CMS) to be vaccinated. Those who fail to do so could lose government funding. The resolution states that the County Board is opposed to the implementation of the mandates, and the board encourages Wisconsin to join federal litigation opposing them.
WEST BEND, WI
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Should Biden’s vaccine-or-test mandate be overturned?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Senate passed a resolution Wednesday to repeal President Joe Biden’s vaccination-or-testing mandate for private sector employers. In September the president presented his vaccination or testing mandate for companies with more than 100 employees. Federal courts have blocked the mandate suggesting the president may have exceeded his authority by forcing the […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mandates#Omicron#Covid 19 Vaccine#Americans
duboiscountyherald.com

Indiana congressmen opposing vaccine mandates

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Indiana’s representatives in U.S. Congress continue to disapprove of vaccine mandates. U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind. has proposed to Congress a repeal of the vaccine mandate on private sector businesses with more than 100 employees. “President Biden’s unconstitutional vaccine mandate for private businesses is not...
INDIANA STATE
wbaa.org

U.S. Senator Braun largely opposes bans on private employer COVID-19 vaccine mandates

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun (R-Ind.) said he doesn’t support government mandates around the COVID-19 vaccine – including efforts to stop companies from requiring it. Braun is currently leading a bipartisan fight in Congress to halt President Joe Biden’s rule that would force companies with at least 100 employees to either get their workers vaccinated or undergo weekly COVID-19 testing.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Kokomo Tribune

Editorial: Legislature not equipped to oppose vaccine mandates

Information about vaccinations to thwart COVID-19 has progressed in tandem with discoveries of new variants. Keeping up with the science is a daunting task for health officials as recommendations seem to change weekly. Sorting through all of it is a tough task for all Hoosiers but especially for those who...
HEALTH
Daily Advance

Commissioners adopt resolution opposing vaccine mandates

Convening for the last time in 2021, the Chowan County Board of Commissioners met for a lengthy work session on Dec. 6. Kicking off the evening was the recognition of a number of Chowan County employees for employment milestones. They included:. 5 years: Brian Callon (Sheriff), Josh Downum (Recreation), Lashonda...
CHOWAN COUNTY, NC
WSAV News 3

EXPLAINER: Must employers follow Biden’s vaccine mandates?

(AP) — Tens of millions of workers across the U.S. are in limbo as federal courts have issued different rulings related to President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates for larger private companies, certain health care workers and federal government contractors. A federal appeals court panel has allowed a vaccine requirement for employers with 100 or […]
HEALTH
The Center Square

Ducey quietly bans all public worker vaccination mandates

(The Center Square) – In an unannounced executive order regarding enhanced monitoring of COVID-19 metrics, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey banned public employers from requiring a COVID-19 vaccination as a condition of employment. The order, signed Wednesday, primarily reactivates the state’s “enhanced surveillance advisory,” which requires most hospitals to provide...
PUBLIC HEALTH
KGET

POLL RESULTS: Should those vaccinated be exempt from the mask mandate?

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A new sweeping mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday for all indoor places in California. California health officials announced the move yesterday as the omicron variant spreads through the United States. Health officials say cases spiked 47% since Thanksgiving. The mask mandate applies to all indoor areas for everyone regardless of […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Elkhart Truth

Boeing suspends vaccine mandate for employees

(The Center Square) – Boeing Friday said it has suspended its requirement that U.S.-based employees be fully vaccinated or face losing their jobs. The announcement comes as several attempts by President Joe Biden to require vaccinations for workers in various settings have been blocked by courts in recent weeks.
INDUSTRY

