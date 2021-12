The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global 1,4-Butanediol (BDO), Polytetramethylene Ether Glycol (PTMEG) and Spandex Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the Global BDO, PTMEG and Spandex market, assessing the market based on its product type and major regions like North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.

MARKETS ・ 6 DAYS AGO