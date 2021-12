The American Cancer Society has named Arif Kamal, MD, the organization's first chief patient officer, it said Dec. 6. "Throughout his career, Dr. Kamal has held a passion for aligning patients to the most appropriate care plans, based on both medical need and goals of care preferences," said Karen E. Knudsen, PhD, American Cancer Society CEO. "He also has an entrepreneurial streak, with both a medical and a business background. This unique combination makes Dr. Kamal a perfect fit for leading our patient support program."

