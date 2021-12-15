ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland St. pauses program, cancels game at No. 2 Duke

Cleveland State has paused men’s basketball activities and canceled its next two nonconference games in the wake of positive tests for COVID-19 within the program.

Those cancellations include the Vikings’ contests Saturday at No. 2 Duke and Tuesday at Kent State.

“Coach (Dennis) Gates and the team have been extremely diligent in adhering to our protocols as well as deploying other proactive risk mitigation strategies,” CSU athletics director Scott Garrett said in a statement. “After consultation with our training staff and the Cleveland Clinic Sports Health Center, we are pausing team activity and will reassess in 10 days. While we are disappointed, it is clear that this is the responsible course of action.”

The next scheduled game for Cleveland State (6-3, 2-0 Horizon League) is Dec. 30 at IUPUI.

Duke is looking for a replacement opponent for Saturday.

–Field Level Media

