Global Bone Growth Stimulators Market To Be Driven By Rising Health Expenditure In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

BOSTON (CBS) — Proctor & Gamble Co. is recalling more than 30 different kinds of dry shampoo and aerosol spray products. The affected brands in the recall include Pantene, Aussie, Hair Food, Waterless, and Herbal Essences. There are concerns with some of these products over the levels of benzene, which is a chemical linked to cancer. “Following recent reports that indicated traces of benzene in some aerosol spray products, we began a review of our total portfolio of aerosol products,” wrote Proctor & Gamble in a statement. “While benzene is not an ingredient in any of our products, our review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can.” The FDA has not received any reports of illnesses or other adverse events related to this recall. The full list of products being recalled can be found here. Last month, Procter & Gamble Co. issued a recall for more than a dozen Old Spice and Secret-branded aerosol deodorants and sprays, warning that the products could contain benzene.

