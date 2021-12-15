ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Student-athletes set new record for graduation rate

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Minnesota continues to raise its academic standards, as Golden Gopher student-athletes posted another school record in the NCAA's latest Graduation Success Rate (GSR) report. With a 96 percent graduation rate, Minnesota shares the highest figure among Power Five–conference public institutions, along with South Carolina. Gopher...

CBS Boston

LIST: These Colleges Are Requiring Students And Staff To Get COVID Vaccine Booster Shots

BOSTON (CBS) — A growing number of colleges in the Boston area are requiring students and staff to get a coronavirus vaccine booster shot. The Centers For Disease Control says that “everyone ages 16 and older should get a booster shot.” Eligibility for a booster shot starts six months after receiving a second Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, and two months after getting a Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Some schools are requiring boosters in time for the start of the spring semester or whenever eligibility allows, while others have set different deadlines. We’ve compiled a list of colleges that have announced booster shot requirements. Click on the links for more information about each school’s policy. Bentley College: Boosters required for the spring semester Boston College: Boosters required by Feb. 9 Boston University: Boosters required by Feb. 4, or as soon as eligibility allows Emerson College: Boosters required before return from winter break, or as soon as eligibility allows Harvard University: Boosters will be required for all who are eligible Northeastern University: Boosters required by Jan. 18, or as soon as eligibility allows UMass Amherst: Boosters required for the spring semester Wheaton College: Boosters required within 30 days of being eligible, starting Feb.1    
BOSTON, MA
Job Market On The Rebound In Time For New Students Graduating From College

With fall semesters at several big Oklahoma colleges and universities coming to a close, experts say this new group of graduates could experience better chances of finding a job. 2020 graduates were and still are facing an uphill battle, but the good news for them and 2021 grads is that...
COLLEGES
‘A New Beginning’: UWG Graduates Record Number in Fall Commencement

Nearly 1,000 University of West Georgia students graduated during the institution’s Fall 2021 Commencement Saturday – a number that sets a new record for fall ceremonies at UWG. UWG President Dr. Brendan Kelly spoke on learning and growing through hardship and how experiencing adversity builds strong leadership qualities...
CARROLLTON, GA
University of Minnesota Celebrates Its Role in GREATER MSP Partnership Proposal to Create a Local Bioinnovation Ecosystem

The University of Minnesota has a key role in the GREATER MSP Partnership proposal that was selected as one of the 60 finalists for grants funded by the $1 billion federal “Build Back Better Regional Challenge” this week, University officials said today. The GREATER MSP Partnership involves more than 50 partner organizations and seeks to accelerate job growth and racial equity by growing Minnesota’s bio-innovation sector.
