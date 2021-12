The U.S. government’s still in business — but just barely. And Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-Oak Creek) is as mad as a wet hen about the whole, sorry mess. Congress, on a straight party-line vote once again, just barely averted a government shutdown by passing a short-term spending bill to keep the doors open. Congress next faces the need to raise the debt ceiling before Dec. 15 or face a potential default on the national debt.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO