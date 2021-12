The family of a Bridgeton girl missing for more than two years hasn’t celebrated a holiday since she disappeared, her mother said. Dulce Maria Alavez was reported missing during a family outing to Bridgeton City Park on Sept. 16, 2019, and this will be the third Christmas without her. This was her favorite holiday, according to her mom.

BRIDGETON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO