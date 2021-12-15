ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

President Biden visits Kentucky, a state still reeling from devastating tornadoes

wksu.org
 4 days ago

President Biden visits Kentucky on Wednesday after tornadoes ravaged the state,...

www.wksu.org

wksu.org

Kentucky continues search and rescue efforts after devastating tornadoes

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Liam Niemeyer, a reporter for the Ohio Valley Resource and assistant news director at WKMS, about the devastating tornadoes that hit Kentucky and five other states across the Midwest. This article was originally published on WBUR.org. Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more,...
The Atlantic

The Overlooked Factor in Biden’s Unpopularity

BROOKLYN—Outside the Park Slope Food Coop in one of America’s bluest bulwarks, masked shoppers still wait outside in socially distant lines. The 48-year-old co-op is perhaps the nation’s most political—and progressive—grocery store, but on a recent Friday afternoon, its members were not particularly eager to discuss the man nearly all of them voted for last year: President Joe Biden.
MSNBC

Liz Cheney's roadmap for a Trump indictment tied to Jan. 6

On Jan. 6, Congress met to conduct an official proceeding: the counting of the Electoral College votes to certify Joe Biden’s win. But that proceeding was interrupted, as the whole world knows, by a mob of insurrectionists. As the House select committee investigation into the Capitol riot progresses, a vivid picture is emerging. It suggests many individuals, up to and including former President Donald Trump, worked hard to obstruct that official congressional proceeding. And I believe, as do other legal experts, that doing so constitutes a federal felony.
Newsweek

Donald Trump's 'Bizarre' Meeting: Cursing, Screaming, Swedish Meatballs

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. December 18 was a typical day in Donald Trump's Oval Office, more chaos than order, more free-wheeling talk show than White House decorum, more a scene from the bunker than some diabolical battle plan. The constantly tweeting president had barely been out in public in six weeks: he'd given up on governing and had narrowed his circle of contacts, creating his own echo chamber of encouragement and canned applause.
Newsweek

Ecstatic Donald Trump Fans Retweeted His Call for 'Wild' Protests

In this daily series, Newsweek explores the steps that led to the January 6 Capitol Riot. On Saturday, December 19, President Donald Trump conveyed his first public notice of a "big protest in DC" to be held on January 6, the day Congress was to convene in a Joint Session to certify the electoral vote.
Daily Mail

Vaccinated AND boosted Democrat senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker BOTH contract COVID and say they’re suffering mild symptoms 18 months after Warren’s brother died of virus

Massachusetts Senator Elizabeth Warren and New Jersey Senator Cory Booker have both tested positive for COVID-19 and tweeted news of their diagnoses on Sunday. Warren, 72, was the first to announce her diagnosis and said her infection was mild and that she had both vaccine doses as well as her booster shot.
mediaite.com

‘He Doesn’t Have the Guts’: Bernie Sanders Tears Into Joe Manchin for Killing Build Back Better Bill

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”
Washington Post

Biden is foundering because Democrats made two major misjudgments

December 2021 is obviously not shaping up as President Biden had planned. Last February, Biden told a CNN town hall that “by next Christmas, I think we’ll be in a very different circumstance, God willing, than we are today. … A year from now, I think that there’ll be significantly fewer people having to be socially distanced, having to wear a mask.” Instead, America will be getting a very nasty Christmas present of the omicron variant. More contagious than anything seen so far, it’s clearly able to evade at least some of the immune defenses acquired from vaccines or prior infection.
