President Biden visits Kentucky, a state still reeling from devastating tornadoes

Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) railed at Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) for pulling the plug on President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better agenda. Manchin announced on Fox News Sunday that he won’t support the bill, which virtually torpedoes months of effort by the Democrats to get that legislation passed in Congress. CNN’s Jake Tapper asked Sanders for his response on State of the Union, and he bitterly commented that Manchin “will have a lot of explaining to do to the people of West Virginia, to tell him why he doesn’t have the guts to take on the drug companies, to lower the cost of prescription drugs, why he is not prepared to expand home healthcare…”

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 6 HOURS AGO