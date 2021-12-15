ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bank of Canada says likely to cut rates to effective lower bound more often

Cover picture for the articleOTTAWA (Reuters) – The Bank of Canada will likely need to lower rates to their effective lower bound (ELB) more often in the future and will therefore have to use alternative stimulus to a greater extent to tackle shocks, Governor Tiff Macklem said on Wednesday. Macklem, in a...

